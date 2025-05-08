SHE Media Launches Finding Flow Video Podcast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The debut episode ofwill air on National Cancer Survivors Day, June 1, featuring the first in a special series called This Moment Belongs to Me, produced in partnership with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, the makers of Kisqali® (ribociclib). This Moment Belongs to Me will feature candid conversations with women impacted by breast cancer about their life after diagnosis, and how they have moved forward with purpose to embrace their passions and live life to the fullest.

"For the past three years at SXSW, we have hosted leading health experts, policymakers, and celebrity advocates on the SHE Media Co-Lab stage to drive dialogue around critical women's health issues. We are excited to expand these conversations to an even wider audience in an intimate setting through the podcast format," said SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey.

Added Skey: "We're living in a fast-paced, stressful world right now, and many of us are searching for ways to manage anxiety and stay present-that's what we mean by 'flow.' It's that space where you're fully grounded in the moment. I can't wait to explore with my guests how they find their perfect flow space-whether through surfing, yoga, or family time-and share practical tips for getting out of your head and into your body."

Finding Flow is hosted on the ACAST Podcast Network, and available on major podcast platforms, as well as Flow Space ( ), SHE Media's digital and live media platform dedicated to women's whole life health. For more information or to subscribe, visit

About SHE Media:

As a top 10 media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment.

SHE Media's flagship brands SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and TVLine produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive.

SHE Media is dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow Space, a digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce that supports women's whole life health, earning accolades such as an Anthem Award and a Viddy Gold Award. For three consecutive years, the SHE Media Co-Lab Whole Life Health event at SXSW has spotlighted groundbreaking health innovation, featuring a star-studded line-up of thought leaders and earning both a Fierce Pharma and Anthem Award.

Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

