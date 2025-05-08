The Future Of Wearables | Beyond The Wrist - New Form Factors Evolving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover growth opportunities beyond wrist-worn devices in the $50 billion wearables market, driven by computing and entertainment innovations. The Future of Wearables global briefing covers emerging trends, key geographies, and strategic insights into the dynamic Consumer Electronics industry.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Wearables - Computing, Entertainment, and Emerging Form Factors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Computing and entertainment are to become growth drivers for the wearables market. These advancements are expanding the market beyond wrist-worn devices, opening up opportunities for new entrants into the USD 50 billion market.

The Future of Wearables global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, the publisher offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Introduction

Health and wellness a key growth driver

Beyond the wrist - new form factors evolving Conclusion

