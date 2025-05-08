Knockout In San Diego: World-Renowned Boxer And Champ Andy Ruiz Jr. Delivers 'Big Apple' Smiles With Andy's Pizzeria

“We're trying to do something for the community, offering the best affordable food,” Ruiz says.“And you know, who doesn't want to eat a pizza with the Champ?”

- Andy Ruiz Jr DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Former unified heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is stepping into the restaurant business with the launch of Andy's Pizzeria, a new pizza spot in San Diego that will serve authentic New York-style pizza along with Chicago deep dishes, and more.You can call Andy's move a real Knockout (KO) in San Diego (SD) as this young and ambitious athlete is set to take a huge and successful bite into the entrepreneurial world.Teaming up with local entrepreneur Victor Lopez in Chula Vista, SD, Ruiz is taking over Victorino's Pizzeria , a local staple that has already built a reputation for delivering quality, authentic East Coast-style pizza.For Ruiz, the pizzeria is the realization of a long-held dream. In fact, Andy's Pizzeria will expand across San Diego – from Chula Vista and beyond and the team is also exploring franchise options for new investors across the USA.“I have always wanted to have my own restaurant,” Ruiz says during an interview from Chula Vista, SD.“I have always wanted a place where we could go, eat, and just be there with family, enjoy good food, and have a good environment.”Andy's Pizzeria will build on the foundation that made Victorino's Pizzeria stand out, offering multiple regional pizza styles under one roof.After a recent trip to New York, Lopez was inspired to bring East Coast flavors to San Diego, hiring a New York-based pizza expert to develop an authentic recipe.That foundation remains intact as Andy's Pizzeria moves forward.“We got someone special that made the recipe from New York, and we're bringing it here to California,” Ruiz explains.“That's something different that a lot of San Diego pizza places don't have.”Additionally, the menu will include calzones, wings, and a variety of specialty pizzas that showcase both traditional and innovative flavors. Ruiz, a lifelong pizza fan, has already identified a few favorites.“The thing that really stood out when I came here was the chicken bacon ranch pizza. I'd never seen that at a pizzeria before. Andy's Pizzeria serves New York-style, Detroit-style, and Chicago-style pizzas, along with calzones and wings, all under one roof, which is one of a kind in the area,” says Ruiz.Lopez, who has spent years developing successful restaurant concepts in San Diego, believes Andy's Pizzeria will make a major impact on the local food scene.“Andy's launch will be a true knockout in San Diego,” he smiles.“Locals will have access to the best New York pizza and a variety of dishes that will deliver the Big Apple smile.”Ruiz sees his new venture as part of a larger goal, building success beyond boxing while remaining connected to his roots and serving his community.“I don't want to be just a champion in the ring. I want to be a champion in life,” he says.“That means helping the community, getting involved in different businesses, and living life.”His partnership with Lopez is built on a shared commitment to giving back, particularly when it comes to supporting youth programs and local initiatives.The restaurant plans to collaborate with community organizations, youth sports teams, and charitable efforts, continuing a legacy that both Lopez and Ruiz have championed.“Everything we do is for the kids, for our families, for our loved ones,” Ruiz says.“I did it when I didn't have anything. If I can do it, others can too.”In addition to serving high-quality pizza, Andy's Pizzeria will reflect Ruiz's journey in boxing. The restaurant will feature murals of the Champ and a sports-friendly atmosphere, making it a destination not just for pizza lovers but for fans of Ruiz's career as well.There's also a deeper connection between the restaurant's menu and Ruiz's own history. His heavyweight title victory at Madison Square Garden in New York ties back to the New York-style pizza that will be a key focus at Andy's.“We're trying to do something for the community, offering the best affordable food,” Ruiz says.“And you know, who doesn't want to eat a pizza with the Champ?”The official launch for Andy's will be held on July 10, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, in Chula Vista, SD.

