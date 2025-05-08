Mutual Of America Capital Management Names Aiden Redmond As Executive Vice President, Head Of Institutional

"I am excited to be part of the outstanding team of investment professionals at Mutual of America Capital Management," said Redmond. "The Company's disciplined, researched-backed investment approach, deep history of providing positive outcomes to investors and commitment to building upon its client initiatives were particularly appealing to me."

Gaffoglio noted: "With more than three decades working in and leading institutional at some of the world's top financial institutions, Aiden brings a wealth of experience to Capital Management in service of our institutional accounts. We welcome him to the team and look forward to the positive impact he'll make advancing our strategies and initiatives for the benefit of our clients and the Company."

Prior to joining Capital Management, Redmond was Head of Investor Relations at QVIDTVM Inc. Previously, he served as CEO of Allianz Global Investors Distributors US, where he was also Head of North America Institutional and President of The Taiwan Fund, a closed-end vehicle. Earlier in his career, he was a managing director and Head of North America Institutional at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and served in a similar capacity at Macquarie Investment Management. He was also a managing director at BlackRock, where he led various institutional client businesses, after beginning his career in Merrill Lynch's Investment Banking program.

Redmond received a BA in economics and political science from Boston College. He holds Series 7 and Series 24 licenses from FINRA.

About Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Formed in 1993, Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company that is focused on serving the growing investment needs of institutional clients. Today, Capital Management manages approximately $29.6 billion and offers 28 funds with an array of asset classes and objectives, including equity, fixed income, international, asset allocation funds and target-date funds. For more information, visit moacapitalmanagement and connect with us via LinkedIn .

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement products, services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We deliver high-quality, innovative products and customized services at a competitive price, along with outstanding service and personalized financial education, to help customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values-integrity, discipline, reliability, excellence and social responsibility-which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. Mutual of America Financial Group is the trade name used by Mutual of America Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. For more information, visit mutualofamerica , and connect with us via Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

