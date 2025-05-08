Toll Brothers Opens Woodland Estates Community In Leander, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEANDER, Texas, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced that its latest Austin-area community, Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates , is now open for sale in Leander, Texas. This new luxury community offers an intimate collection of single-family homes on expansive one-acre home sites. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open daily at 2340 Greatwood Trail in Leander.

“Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates offers the best luxury option for those seeking spacious living on a one-acre home site in the Leander area,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President for Toll Brothers in Austin.“This community provides an unparalleled combination of sophisticated home designs, top-tier personalization options, and convenient access to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and more.”









Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates features dynamic one- and two-story floor plans with modern designs, 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 4-car garages, and top-tier options for personalization. Residents will enjoy luxurious home designs with Hill Country, Modern Farmhouse, Transitional, Mediterranean, and Traditional exterior architectural styles. Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Homes are priced from the upper $900,000s.

Surrounded by picturesque parks, lakes, and golf courses, this community offers tranquil, small-town living while being close to exceptional shopping, dining, and recreation in Leander, Cedar Park, and Austin. The community is situated within the highly rated Leander Independent School District.

The Toll Brothers model home is expected to open later this year. For more information on Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates, prospective home shoppers can call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

