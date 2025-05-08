Xeris Launches To Revolutionize Enterprise AI Security And Accessibility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Xeris, founded by Shlomo Touboul & Reffael Caspi, launches secure AI containers, enabling companies and developers safe AI integration with enterprise data.

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cybersecurity veterans Shlomo Touboul and Reffael Caspi proudly announce the official launch of Xeris, an innovative platform dedicated to securely accelerating enterprise adoption of Generative AI. Combining cutting-edge technology with robust cybersecurity practices, Xeris provides enterprises and developers safe, seamless, and immediate access to corporate data sources. With integrated Identity Access Management (IAM), businesses can instantly build and deploy secure company AI Assistants for Marketing, Sales, HR, Legal, and more.In an era where Generative AI has become indispensable for business operations, Xeris addresses the critical security and compliance concerns enterprises face when integrating AI. Its solution leverages sandboxed Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, comprehensive Identity and Access Management (IAM), and centralized security policies, providing companies complete control over their sensitive data and AI interactions.For developers, Xeris offers a secure, hosted MCP Client Server gateway, benefiting from advanced security policy management and seamless integration through MCP and A2A protocols."We built Xeris because enterprises urgently need secure and practical solutions to integrate AI without compromising their data," says co-founder Shlomo Touboul. "Our mission is clear: empower businesses of any size to confidently leverage AI, securely and effortlessly."Xeris uniquely provides corporate security teams with comprehensive visibility, control, and policy management through an intuitive dashboard. For developers, it simplifies AI integration with secure API access, enabling swift, secure, and compliant AI innovation."Xeris is about turning security from a barrier into an accelerator," adds co-founder Reffael Caspi. "We make it easy for GenAI developers to securely harness MCP Clients and Servers swiftly, enabling rapid and effective innovation."Xeris is now available online, with forthcoming deployments available for on-premise and private cloud infrastructures.To learn more, visit:For media inquiries, please contact:...

