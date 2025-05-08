Sunlight Simplify And Anddone Unite To Streamline Insurance Operations And Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Simplify, a leading provider of cloud-based, no-code and low-code policy administration solutions for insurance carriers and managing general agents (MGAs), and AndDone, a premier insurance-focused payments platform wholly owned by IPFS, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the insurance industry's operational and payment processes.

This collaboration integrates Sunlight Simplify's robust policy administration capabilities, tailored specifically for the Medical Professional Liability (MPL) insurance sector, with AndDone's flexible and secure payment solutions. The synergy between the two platforms promises to deliver a seamless experience for insurers, from policy management to premium collection.

“By partnering with AndDone, we're enhancing our platform's capabilities to offer a more comprehensive solution for MPL insurers,” said Bernadette Leh, President & Co-Founder of Sunlight Simplify.“This integration allows our clients to manage policies and process payments within a unified, efficient system.”

AndDone's suite of payment solutions-including hosted payment portals, embedded payment options, and secure APIs-complements Sunlight Simplify's features such as customer relationship management, billing, subledger management, and reporting analytics. Together, they provide a holistic approach to insurance operations, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“Our mission at AndDone has always been to simplify payment processes for insurance professionals,” said Chase Courtney, Vice President at AndDone.“Collaborating with Sunlight Simplify aligns perfectly with our goals, enabling us to offer integrated solutions that address the unique challenges of the insurance industry.”

The partnership is set to roll out in phases, with an initial integration focusing on streamlining payment processing for MPL insurers. Future developments will include a premium finance option powered by IPFS as well as an aim to expand these capabilities to other insurance sectors, further enhancing the value proposition for clients.

About Sunlight Simplify

Sunlight Simplify is a cloud based, no-code & low-code, Policy Administration software solution for Insurance Carriers and MGAs. The enterprise suite is tailored to support the specific requirements of the Medical Professional Liability Insurance line of business. The highly flexible, multi-language, multi-currency configurable solution allows for quick implementation across states, territories and countries.

About AndDone

AndDone is a leading payments platform tailored specifically for the insurance industry. Offering a range of solutions including hosted payment portals, embedded payment options, secure payment APIs, and premium financing, AndDone simplifies the premium collection process for insurance professionals. With a focus on flexibility, security, and user experience, AndDone empowers agencies to enhance their payment workflows and improve customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit .

