AGCO Issues Penalties Of $151,000 Against Great Canadian Entertainment For Alleged Age Verification Failures
As part of its investigation, the AGCO reviewed four separate incidents in which minors allegedly gained access to the casino floors and in which some of these minors participated in gambling activities – two cases at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, and one at each of Casino Ajax and Pickering Casino Resort.
The AGCO is committed to ensuring casinos meet Ontario's high standards of harm reduction and responsible gambling. The AGCO's Standards require operators to ensure only eligible individuals are permitted into a gambling site and strictly prohibit access to anyone under 19 years of age (except in the course of employment). The Standards also mandate that casino employees have the necessary competence, skills, experience and training to effectively carry out their duties, including age verification.
This enforcement action underscores the AGCO's dedication to protecting youth and other vulnerable individuals.
A casino operator served with an Order of Monetary Penalty by the AGCO Registrar has the right to appeal the Registrar's decision to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.
“Ontario casino operators have an obligation to ensure minors are not able to access casino floors or activities such as slot machines or table games. The AGCO will continue to monitor and hold all casino operators accountable for fulfilling this important role.”
Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO
Casino Ajax
- Total penalty - $50,000 Violations of the Registrar Standards
- Section 1.9 Sections 3.1 and 3.2
Pickering Casino Resort
- Total penalty - $50,000 Violations of the Registrar Standards
- Section 1.9 Sections 3.1 and 3.2
Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
- Total penalty - $51,000 Violations of the Registrar Standards (two occasions)
- Sections 3.1 and 3.2
About the AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 .
