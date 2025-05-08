Valero And Sharefest Team Up Once Again To Transform Banning High School For Earth Day 2025

Valero leadership and volunteers join Sharefest at Wilmington's Banning High School to beautify the school's parkette for Earth Day

SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Sharefest Community Development and longtime partner Valero Energy Corporation came together once again to celebrate Earth Day with a transformational beautification project at Banning High School in Wilmington .This marks the second consecutive year that Valero has led a service effort at Banning High School, continuing the momentum from last year's impactful project. This year's focus was the revitalization of a neglected on-campus parkette-now transformed into a vibrant outdoor space for student-led gardening and horticulture programs. The newly enhanced area features native shrubs, walking paths, revitalized planter beds, and a small orchard, creating a sustainable, hands-on learning environment for students.“The 1-5 District spans from Watts to the waterfront, and here in the communities of Wilmington, Harbor City, and San Pedro, Valero has been a strong community partner,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker (CD15), who joined the event and spoke about the power of cross-sector collaboration.“They take their business success and reinvest it back into the neighborhoods they serve. Valero has focused on projects like this-partnering with great organizations like Sharefest-and using their resources and volunteers to help beautify public spaces, support education, and preserve the environment for future generations.”The project was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship and enthusiastic participation of Valero employees and their families, who joined Sharefest staff, Banning High School's gardening club, and community leaders for a meaningful day of service. Their energy and commitment brought the vision to life-demonstrating Valero's continued investment in the community it calls home.“Since the beginning, we've not only financially invested in the community, but also shown up and put in hours of community service. That's what matters most-planting seeds that help this community grow,” said Brissa Sotelo-Vargas, Director of Community Relations & Government Affairs at Valero.“We love being in this community we call home.”Sharefest Executive Director Chad Mayer also praised the partnership, adding,“Valero's always been such a strong partner in the Wilmington community. They've operated here for decades, and their willingness to invest their dollars, their time, and their resources-engaging employees to give back-is remarkable. We're so happy to partner with them and make projects like this happen.”The celebration included a special address from Natalie Valtierra, a Sharefest graduate and proud Banning High School alum, who shared her inspiring story of resilience, growth, and future aspirations. Her testimony offered a powerful reminder of what is possible when students receive consistent support and mentorship.This Earth Day celebration is part of Sharefest and Valero's long-standing commitment to investing in LA youth. Through workforce development programs, mentorship, and school-based initiatives, Valero has helped Sharefest reach students who are often overlooked-providing them with the skills, support, and connections they need to graduate, pursue careers, and change the trajectory of their lives.

Earth Day in Action: Valero & Sharefest Beautify Banning High School

