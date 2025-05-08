Baulkline 4.0 Snooker: Ishpreet Singh Chadha Makes A Maximum Break Of 147 Again
On Thursday, he carved a 147 in the fifth frame to subdue Pushpender Singh in a pre-quarterfinal match of the NSCI Rs.32 lakh prize money Baulkline 4.0 All India snooker tournament at the NSCI Dome here. Chadha won the match 118 (105)-1, 74-25, 88(65)-9, 82 (82)-20, 147(147), 44-78, 91-27. But what was more talked about was his perfect score of 147.
Recently, Chadha had cracked a 147 against Dilip Kumar in the CCI Snooker Classic.
A maximum break (also known as a maximum, a 147, or orally, a one‐four‐seven) is the highest possible break in snooker in normal circumstances and is a special type of total clearance. It is considered a big achievement in snooker as a player compiles a maximum break by potting all 15 reds with 15 blacks for 120 points, followed by all six colours for a further 27 points.
Aditya Mehta is the only Indian to achieve this feat in professional snooker.
In an action-packed match, Digvijay Kadian outwitted S. Shrikrishna 6-3. Kadian, 22, is one of the brightest talents in India. After nudging out Kreish Gurbaxani in a round of 32 match, he went on to show his wherewithal to beat Shrikrishna. In another pre-quarter-final match, Sourav Kothari breezed past Dhvaj Haria 6-1.
The results (pre-quarterfinals) Digvijay Kadian bt S. Shrikrishn (24-113 (40, 73*) 65-60, 60 -21, 64 -49, 2-105 (80), 73-21, 72-43, 50 -66, 63-27; Himanshu Jain bt Shoaib Khan 6-0 (81-21,72-49, 61-46, 65-61, 59-17, 68-17, Sourav Kothari bt Dhvaj Haria 6-1 50-70,54-34, 100-0, 103-12, 84-45, 75-52, 70-46).
R32: S. Shrikrishna bt Nitesh Madan 5-1, Paras Gupta by Rayan Razmi 5-4; Aditya Mehta bt Dilip Kumar 5-3, Pankaj Advani bt Sparsh Pherwani 5-1, Sourav Kothari bt Krishna Tohgaonkar 5-2, Kamal Chawla bt Shoaib Khan 5-1, Ishpreet Singh Chadha bt Saad Syed 5-1, Shabaz Khan bt Kreish Gurbaxani 5-1, Pushpeder Singh bt Vijay Nichani 5-2, Digvijay Kadian by Brijesh Damani 5-2.
