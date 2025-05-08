Positive Impact Dental Expands Leadership Team To Drive Growth

Health care veterans Christopher Blann (left) and Ed Dallwein (right) join Positive Impact Dental as COO and CFO.

Oklahoma-based dental support organization names health care industry veterans Christopher Blann and Ed Dallwein as COO and CFO

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Impact Dental , a trusted dentist-founded dental support organization (DSO), is investing in its commitment to provide dental practices with operational excellence and outstanding patient care with the hirings of Christopher Blann as Chief Operating Officer and Ed Dallwein as Chief Financial Officer. These strategic additions mark a significant milestone in the DSO's seven-year history to expand resources and foster growth beyond the company's current 24 dental practices in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.

With a focus on prioritizing quality patient care and helping both new and established dental practices successfully navigate industry challenges, Positive Impact Dental is a premier partner for dentists seeking sustainable growth and robust business management. The company provides mentorship, career development opportunities, and dental practice-transition support to ensure clinicians and patients remain the focus in the evolving dental industry. The addition of Blann and Dallwein to the executive team, led by founders Dr. Loren Israelsen and Bradley Nelson, underscores the company's dedication to scaling its practices and support offerings while maintaining its core mission of putting people first.

"Christopher and Ed bring with them extensive track records of successfully scaling companies in the health care sector in a way that aligns with our company's growth strategies and, most importantly, lead with a people-first approach," says Dr. Loren Israelsen, founder of Positive Impact Dental. "As we continue to expand, their expertise will play a crucial role in ensuring our partner dentists receive best-in-class support and resources."

With 32 years of experience in health care operations, Blann has successfully led the growth of companies such as national optical retailer Eyemart Express, which he helped expand to more than 200 locations, and health care provider startup Men's Best Primary Care. His leadership will be instrumental in optimizing operational frameworks and enhancing patient experiences for dental practices.

"I look forward to building on the foundation that Dr. Israelsen and Brad established while maintaining the magic created by the Positive Impact Dental team members and individual dental practices," says Blann.

Dallwein joins Positive Impact Dental with 22 years of financial leadership experience-primarily in the dental industry-having previously led financial strategy and growth initiatives as CFO at private equity-backed DSO Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry. His expertise in financial planning, capital management, and scaling high-growth organizations will be key in driving sustainable expansion and long-term success at Positive Impact Dental.

"Helping people is the core of the dental industry," says Dallwein. "It will be rewarding to enhance resources and transform processes to help the Positive Impact Dental leadership team make decisions that benefit patients and dentists alike."

With these leadership additions, Positive Impact Dental is poised to accelerate its growth initiatives, provide enhanced support for dental practices, and continue its mission of empowering dentists to thrive in an evolving industry.

"Christopher and Ed have a deep understanding of the strategies needed to support a rapidly growing organization like ours. Their expertise will be invaluable in strengthening our financial foundation and unlocking new opportunities for our partner practices," says Dr. Israelsen.

About Positive Impact Dental

Positive Impact Dental is a trusted dentist-founded dental support organization (DSO) dedicated to advancing private dental practices and nurturing the next generation of dental professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Positive Impact Dental partners with dentists, hygienists, and dental teams to provide tailored support that respects each practice's unique identity. The company strives to have a positive impact on the dental industry-from the patient experience to business management-by fostering a collaborative environment where dental professionals can thrive. Positive Impact Dental offers mentorship, career development opportunities, and dental practice-transition support, ensuring clinicians and patients remain the focus in the evolving dental industry. For more information about Positive Impact Dental, visit positiveimpactdental .

