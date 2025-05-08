Prism Bank's Delene Gilbert Speaks At 2025 Financial Brand Forum

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Bank proudly announces that Delene Gilbert, VP, Director of Cannabis Banking, was a featured speaker at the Financial Brand Forum 2025, held recently in Las Vegas. Gilbert's selection to speak highlights her deep expertise in cannabis banking and her understanding of the rapidly evolving cannabis banking environment.

Leadership in Cannabis Banking on a National Stage

The Financial Brand Forum is recognized as the leading conference for senior executives in retail banking, designed to accelerate growth and address the industry's biggest strategic challenges. According to The Financial Brand, one out of every twelve banking providers in the U.S. attend the event, and two out of every three attendees are VP-level or higher (The Financial Brand Forum, 2025 ).

During her 45-minute session, Gilbert shared her insights on how to successfully balance compliance, technology, operational risk, and growth within the cannabis banking sector. Her presentation reinforced Prism Bank's leadership in delivering compliant, scalable financial services to businesses navigating the complex cannabis regulatory landscape.

Reflecting on her experience at the Forum, Gilbert said, "It was an incredible honor and privilege to speak at the 2025 Financial Brand Forum in Las Vegas. I hope those who attended my session gained as much valuable insight as I did from the outstanding lineup of speakers, who shared cutting-edge, real-time strategies for marketing and growth across financial institutions of all sizes. As the cannabis industry continues to expand, it is critical for financial institutions to fully understand both the opportunities and the challenges of responsibly and successfully serving this complex sector for the long term."

Driving Innovation in Cannabis Banking

Prism Bank continues to lead with innovative financial solutions, helping businesses thrive even amid regulatory challenges. By blending operational expertise with strategic vision, Prism Bank remains committed to supporting the growth and success of cannabis banking.

About Prism Bank:

Prism Bank is a community-focused financial institution dedicated to serving customers across central Oklahoma. With a strong entrepreneurial culture and a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Prism Bank delivers innovative financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its communities. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit prism .

SOURCE Prism Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED