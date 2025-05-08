Expedient Awarded Americas Service Provider Of The Year At Nutanix's .NEXT Event

Nutanix recognizes Expedient for delivering world-class Nutanix private cloud, disaster recovery, and edge computing solutions, along with a spectrum of cloud and managed services that empower businesses.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient announced today during Nutanix's .NEXT conference that it has been awarded the Americas Service Provider Partner of the Year Award.

Expedient was recognized for driving customer success and enhancing cloud adoption through its strategic collaboration with Nutanix and exponential growth in private cloud clients on the Nutanix platform over the last year.

"We're thrilled to have honored Expedient at .NEXT this year for their continued success with Nutanix," said Dave Gwyn, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Nutanix. "As customers continue to seek to reduce IT complexity, simplify operations, and ultimately run their applications and manage data anywhere they need it, we're proud to recognize partners like Expedient for their outstanding efforts in enabling customer success."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Nutanix," said Bryan Smith, CEO of Expedient. "This award reflects our team's hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the best cloud options on the market. Partnering with Nutanix allows us to deliver scalable, efficient, and secure cloud infrastructures tailored to our clients' needs across private cloud, edge, and DRaaS.".

The partnership between Expedient and Nutanix has enabled organizations to accelerate their digital and cloud transformation initiatives, optimize their IT operations, and achieve significant cost savings. With Expedient's expertise in delivering cloud and managed services for more than 20 years, and Nutanix's pioneering technology, clients have successfully modernized their IT environments, ensuring resilience and flexibility in an ever-evolving landscape.

Nutanix's broad portfolio has been instrumental in helping Expedient enhance its offerings, making it easier for clients to migrate to the cloud and harness the power of hyper-converged infrastructure.

As Expedient continues to grow and innovate, the company remains committed to our mission of curating best-in-class technology from world-class providers and delivering exceptional cloud and AI solutions. This recognition from Nutanix is a testament to Expedient's dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

About Expedient

Expedient is a full stack cloud service provider, helping companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed infrastructure services. These services range from cloud migration, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, data center colocation, to edge computing, as well as enterprise grade AI, security, and compliance, among others.

The company's Cloud DifferentTM️ approach provides clients with best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient gives clients a flexible on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications across edge, private cloud, co-location, public cloud, and containers. Also, the company's data centers comply with various regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) service. For more information, visit

