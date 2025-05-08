Unlikely Collaborators Awards Grant To Wholeschool Mindfulness To Expand Mindfulness In Education

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A Mindfulness Director is a school or district staff member whose role is to integrate mindfulness practices within their community. Mindfulness Directors are experienced practitioners who bring extensive training in mindfulness teaching, social-emotional learning, and trauma-informed practices. They work within their institutions to offer mindfulness programming to students, faculty, and caregivers. The introduction of these roles at two additional schools is part of WholeSchool Mindfulness' broader mission to co-create an education system that advances well-being, community, and justice through the transformative power of mindfulness With the support of Unlikely Collaborators, this initiative aims to create lasting cultural shifts by equipping students and educators with tools to cultivate self and system awareness.

"We are honored to partner with Unlikely Collaborators to expand our Mindfulness Director program," said Ben Painter, Partner & Co-Founder of WholeSchool Mindfulness. "This grant allows us to create powerful proof points-living examples of what's possible when mindfulness is embedded into education. In a time of rising tech addiction, a youth mental health crisis, and deepening polarization, mindfulness offers a path to self-awareness, resilience, and human connection. By demonstrating the impact in these schools, we're building a model for broader systemic change, proving that schools can be places where well-being, emotional intelligence, and deep connection are at the center of learning."

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit organization, founded and chaired by Elizabeth R. Koch, dedicated to fostering transformative storytelling, developing human connection, and resolving internal conflict. UC's perspective is that external conflict is the direct result of unconscious, unresolved internal conflict inside each and every one of us. Founded on the belief that the way we perceive the world is highly subjective, Unlikely Collaborators supports projects that challenge assumptions, spark meaningful dialogue, and invite people into deeper self-awareness.

Central to this mission is the groundbreaking Perception BoxTM framework developed by Koch. More than just a metaphor, it represents the often unseen system of biases, beliefs, and narratives that influence how we interpret reality. Rooted in cognitive science and psychological research, this framework illustrates how each person's unique mental model shapes their understanding of the world-often limiting their ability to connect with new perspectives and ideas. By investigating and expanding our personal Perception Box, individuals and communities can unlock compassion, creativity, and new ways of thinking.

"Young people are forming the foundations of how they see themselves and the world around them," said Koch. "Supporting their mental health and emotional well-being during this formative time is crucial-not just for their individual growth, but for the future of our communities. WholeSchool Mindfulness is helping students build the internal tools to manage stress, expand perspective, and foster authentic connection. We're proud to support this work, which aligns so deeply with our mission to create a world where greater self-awareness leads to greater compassion, possibility and reduced conflict."

For more information about WholeSchool Mindfulness, visit wholeschoolmindfulness . To learn more about Unlikely Collaborators, visit unlikelycollaborators .

