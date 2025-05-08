Vertafore Recognizes Dimond Bros. Insurance For Leadership In Accelerating Small Commercial Quoting

InsurTech leader's Power of Partnership Award celebrates the agency's commitment to innovation and collaboration

DENVER, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, recognized Dimond Bros. Insurance with its 2025 Power of Partnership Award during the InsurTech leader's annual user conference, Accelerate, powered by NetVU .

The award honors the independent agency for its partnership in helping Vertafore to address one of the most persistent pain points in the industry: quoting small commercial insurance.

Vertafore collaborated with Dimond Bros. Insurance to reimagine and build new workflows to develop smarter, faster quoting experiences inside Commercial SubmissionsTM , Vertafore's industry-leading small commercial lines rating solution.

With their expertise as a leading commercial insurance agency, Dimond Bros. provided input to streamline and enhance workflows within Commercial Submissions for key lines of business, including BOP, workers' compensation and general liability.

As a result of this collaboration, Vertafore cut the time needed for commercial lines classifications to approximately two minutes, down from 20 minutes-resulting in up to a 90% reduction. That's real time-savings, real progress and real impact for the thousands of agencies who use Commercial Submissions to serve clients and grow their commercial lines businesses.

"Commercial Submissions has been integral for us to quickly deploy quotes and to quickly assess appetites in a market that is constantly shifting," said Candee Lawrence, vice president of commercial lines service at Dimond Bros. "The Vertafore team really partnered with us to break down the needs and pain points of agencies like ours, and to understand how the solution could truly improve our day-to-day experience. The time savings we're seeing is going to be a game-changer not just for us but for commercial lines agencies across the board."

Dimond Bros. Insurance, LLC, has been helping individuals, businesses and government entities find insurance solutions for over 150 years. Founded in 1867, Dimond Bros. has grown into one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Midwest.

"Dimond Bros. has been a true partner every step of the way in our goal to reshape how technology can solve the challenges of small commercial quoting," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "Their commitment to innovation, collaboration and making insurance better for everyone has been essential to moving the industry forward."

Vertafore customers and insurance professionals are experiencing what's new and next in InsurTech at Accelerate, the insurance industry's first and longest running technology conference, continuing through May 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore is simplifying and automating the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. By driving results for customers of all sizes, Vertafore focuses on operational excellence, develops innovative solutions and aligns with key industry partners. Vertafore serves more insurance customers than any other insurance technology provider. Learn more at .

©2025 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

INK Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED