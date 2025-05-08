Microalgo Inc. Develops Quantum Image Encryption Algorithm Based On Quantum Key Images, Offering A Higher Security Image Protection Solution

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO) announced that the quantum image encryption algorithm they developed, based on quantum key images, is an innovative image protection scheme. This algorithm uses a quantum key image to store encryption keys, leveraging quantum entanglement and parallelism to achieve efficient image encryption. The quantum key image is a special type of quantum image prepared using a specific quantum storage method, with its grayscale values representing the key sequence generated by the encryption algorithm. During encryption, the plaintext image undergoes a bitwise XOR operation with the quantum key image to complete the encryption process.

Preparation of Quantum Key Map: The quantum key map is prepared using the advanced GQIR (Generalized Quantum Image Representation) quantum image storage method. This step is the foundation of the entire encryption algorithm, as the quantum key map will be used to store the encryption key. During preparation, the security and stability of the quantum key map must be ensured to prevent key leakage.

Generation of Key Sequence: The encryption algorithm generates a set of random key sequences. Leveraging the randomness principle of quantum mechanics, a quantum random number generator (QRNG) is used to produce the key sequence. The QRNG exploits the inherent randomness of quantum state measurements to generate truly random key sequences, providing high-security keys for the encryption algorithm.

Preprocessing of Plaintext Image: Before encryption, the plaintext image undergoes preprocessing to optimize encryption effectiveness and improve efficiency. Preprocessing may include operations such as image format conversion and pixel value adjustment. Based on the image characteristics and application requirements, a suitable preprocessing scheme is designed to ensure the plaintext image is in an optimal state for encryption.

Encryption Operation: The encryption operation is the core step of the algorithm. The plaintext image is processed bit by bit with the quantum key map through an XOR operation. The XOR operation, a simple logical operation, performs a bitwise exclusive-or between the pixel values of the plaintext image and the grayscale values of the quantum key map, generating the encrypted image. Since the grayscale values of the quantum key map are determined by the key sequence generated by the encryption algorithm, the resulting encrypted image exhibits high randomness and security.

Storage and Transmission of Encrypted Images: After encryption, the encrypted image needs to be stored or transmitted. During storage, the security of the encrypted image must be ensured to prevent unauthorized access or tampering. During transmission, secure communication protocols and encryption technologies are required to guarantee the safety of the encrypted image. MicroAlgo employs advanced Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology to ensure the secure transmission of encrypted images. QKD leverages the no-cloning principle of quantum mechanics to guarantee the security of keys during transmission, thereby ensuring the safety of the encrypted image.

MicroAlgo's Quantum Image Encryption Algorithm Based on Quantum Key Images harnesses the no-cloning, randomness, and fidelity principles of quantum mechanics to ensure the security of encrypted images. Unlike traditional encryption algorithms, quantum encryption is theoretically unbreakable, even by attackers with unlimited computational power. The introduction of quantum key maps simplifies the complexity of encryption operations and boosts efficiency, enabling the algorithm to meet modern communication demands for high-speed, large-capacity encryption. Quantum encryption technology supports real-time key distribution and updates. During communication, the sender and receiver can transmit quantum states via a quantum channel to generate new keys in real time, ensuring key timeliness and validity. This is critical for high-security applications requiring frequent key updates. The technology demonstrates strong resilience to environmental noise and interference. Even with channel loss and noise, reliable communication and key security are maintained through techniques like quantum error correction and quantum repeaters, making the algorithm suitable for complex, dynamic communication environments.

MicroAlgo's quantum image encryption algorithm has vast potential across various domains. In financial transactions, where image data often includes sensitive information like transaction vouchers and customer identities, this algorithm provides robust encryption to prevent theft or tampering, ensuring the stability of financial systems. Government institutions can use the algorithm to safeguard national secrets, citizen privacy data, and critical infrastructure control information. Quantum encryption enhances national information security, protecting areas such as governance, economy, and defense. In the medical sector, image data, such as medical scans, contains patient privacy information. This algorithm ensures secure transmission and storage of medical data, preventing privacy breaches. With the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet, secure communication between smart devices is critical. The algorithm provides encrypted channels to prevent IoT devices from being hacked or controlled, securing the entire digital ecosystem.

As quantum computing and encryption technologies continue to advance, the security and efficiency of this algorithm will further improve. MicroAlgo's quantum image encryption algorithm based on quantum key images is poised for widespread adoption across diverse fields.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the "MicroAlgo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

MicroAlgo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

