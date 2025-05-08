Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Sets Records For Nonprofit Fundraising Givzey Surpasses $400M In Agreements

Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Sets Records for Nonprofit Fundraising as Givzey Surpasses $400M in Gift Agreements Under Management

Givzey, fundraising's first Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, announces milestone: platform now manages over $420 million in gift agreements.

- Adam Martel, CEO GivzeyBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Givzey, fundraising's first all-in-one Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, today announced a new milestone: the platform now manages over $420 million in gift agreements. This achievement highlights the explosive growth of gift agreement management and Givzey's Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, which empowers nonprofit organizations to make their gift agreement process an asset that unlocks multi-year giving commitments at all levels of giving, address donor retention head-on, significantly increase pledge fulfillment rates, and much more.Recently, Givzey has empowered nonprofit partners to set record-breaking pledge fulfillment rates for events , streamline the gift agreement process to secure more gifts while elevating the donor experience , and secure multi-year commitments at historic rates .“Givzey's approach to gift documentation has become a strategic advantage for nonprofit fundraising leaders because Intelligent Gift Documentation Management directly fuels revenue growth and donor trust at the same time,” said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey.“Great gift documentation empowers organizations to maximize the financial impact of each donor relationship. We've seen this come to fruition as our amazing customers have set new records for pledge fulfillment rates, multi-year gift commitments, and significantly shortened the time it takes to close gifts.”This rapid expansion comes at a crucial moment for nonprofit fundraising. Giving USA and other industry benchmarks continue to show a troubling decline in annual fund donors, making retention and major gift cultivation more critical than ever. And, amid ongoing economic uncertainty, multi-year giving has emerged as a critical strategy for creating more predictable, resilient revenue streams that help nonprofits navigate a fluctuating economy with greater confidence and stability. Fundraising leaders are calling for solutions that scale winning strategies like pledges and multi-year commitments across all donor levels.“What I hear most often from our customers about the Givzey Gift Agreement Platform is how transformative it really is for everyone involved in the gift transaction - the gift officer, advancement services, and the donor,” said Chris Adams, Customer Success Manager, Givzey.“Not only does Givzey empower entire teams to work more efficiently, but the results they achieve from those gains are exactly what great fundraising shops strive for – world-class donor experiences that secure more gifts, faster, and with greater confidence and trust.”Here's How the Givzey Gift Agreement Platform Transforms Fundraising:Donor ExperienceThe act of giving should be rewarding. Donors at all levels of giving deserve a professional, personal, and timely giving experience. Givzey's Gift Agreement Platform delivers clear, branded, and personalized gift documentation that can be executed in as little as one click.Multi-Year GivingAlthough multi-year commitments and pledges are great sources of revenue and hallmarks of amazing donor relationships, the traditional process to secure multi-year commitments are weighed down and halted by incomplete documentation, printing, scanning, downloading, and version control. Because of this, multi-year asks and commitments are typically reserved for major and transformative giving. Givzey's Smart Gift Agreements change this dynamic and unlock multi-year giving strategies at all levels of giving by digitizing and simplifying the process. Unlocking multi-year giving at scale directly addresses retention, bookable revenue, and pipeline generation for sustainable, donor-centric growth.Transformative GivingWhen a donor expresses interest in giving more, timing is everything. Givzey empowers fundraisers to instantly formalize key commitments, including multi-million dollar gifts, with professional documentation so the intent and excitement behind a transformative gift never fade because of a gift documentation process.Automated Pledge RemindersA fundraiser should never have to feel like they are chasing a donor for a gift – their focus should be on the relationship, not a payment. Givzey's Automated Pledge Reminders help donors pay on-time every time, empowering frontline fundraisers to use touchpoints to build relationships, rather than chase past commitments.Compliance AssuredGivzey brings instant professionalism and protection to your fundraising operations. With built-in standard templates and time-stamped, donor-approved agreements, your team can create consistent, compliant documentation in minutes. You'll be audit-ready, aligned with evolving standards, and free to focus on fundraising.To learn more about revolutionizing your fundraising strategy with Givzey:About GivzeyGivzey is a leading Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform for nonprofits, enhancing fundraising efficiency, donor experience, and financial audits. Its AI-powered lab, Version2, offers the first fully autonomous fundraiser, revolutionizing donor engagement and fundraising with personalized AI. Discover more at Givzey and Version2.

