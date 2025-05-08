Carole Alexander Introduces Her Inaugural Summer 2025 Bag Collection From Alexander By Design

Alexander by Design Logo

The Hamptons Tote (photo credit: (Alexander by Design)

The Market Girls Tote from Alexander by Design (Photo Credit: Alexander by Design)

The Palm Beach Bag (Photo Credit: Alexander by Design)

The Provence Bag (Photo Credit: Alexander by Design)

From the quiet moments of quarantine to the vibrant streets of summer, an everyday accessory is transformed into a work of art.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, meet what is likely to become a new favorite accessory for the season: the elevated, versatile bags by Carole Alexander, founder and designer of Alexander By Design.A lifelong creative and style enthusiast, Carole Alexander launched Alexander By Design with a simple but powerful mission: to create bags that work as hard-and look as good-as the women who carry them. With meticulous attention to detail and an uncompromising eye for quality, she's built a brand around timeless silhouettes and thoughtful design.During the Covid-19 pandemic, Carole found herself restless, craving a return to the creative work that once defined her career as a chief merchant-selecting colors, fabrics and silhouettes. One afternoon at home, she rediscovered an old farmers market basket and instinctively began embellishing it with fabric swatches and trims. The scene that the designer chose, depicting the Amalfi Coast, stirred memories of travel and beauty-luxuries that felt distant in lockdown. That moment reignited her creative passion and reminded Carole of a universal yearning for escape and inspiration.As restrictions eased, Carole carried the tote outside and immediately received enthusiastic reactions. A woman in my building asked to purchase one, and a boutique owner later offered to stock them after seeing the bag in person. Their unsolicited interest revealed a gap in the market for handcrafted, story-driven pieces. Motivated by this response and by her desire to oversee every aspect of creativity, production and branding, she launched my business-one rooted in craftsmanship, individuality and a celebration of faraway places.Blending luxury with practicality, each handcrafted piece in the debut collection is designed for the woman who values style whether off to a beach escape, a city adventure, or simply brunch with friends, these bags are made to move beautifully.The four signature styles in Carole's newly released summer 2025 collection include:. The Hamptons Tote – Designed for sunny days and weekend getaways, this roomy carryall aims to be as practical as it is polished. With a structured shape, rich textures, and smart compartments, it keeps everything in place-whether you're heading to the beach or the office.. Market Girls Tote – Colorful, and chic, this tote adds can add sophistication to any outfit. Perfect for sunset dinners, rooftop cocktails, or slipping into your tote for an easy day-to-night transition.. The Palm Beach – Lightweight, and crafted for comfort, this everyday essential is ideal for city strolls, errands, and festivals, it's equal parts form and function.. The Provence – The tote delivers big on European style. Designed to carry just the essentials with maximum elegance, it's the go-to for weddings, garden parties, or anytime you want to travel light without compromising on impact.Each piece in the Alexander By Design collection is crafted with premium materials, refined hardware, and clean, architectural lines. The color palette aims to be fresh yet timeless-perfect for complementing flowing summer dresses, crisp linen, or classic denim.About Alexander by Design:Alexander by DesignTM products are all created by the designer herself and continue to be handmade with exquisite attention to detail. Some imperfections may exist, which make all our designs one of a kind. Great care and love has gone into each of the pieces, ensuring that no two are exactly alike.Each piece tells a unique story, reflecting the craftsmanship and passion of the designer. The slight variations and imperfections are not flaws but rather, they are the hallmarks of authenticity and personal touch.For more information, please visitIG: @alexanderbydesign

