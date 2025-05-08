Recovery Welcomes Veteran Healthcare Leader Sean Kell To Board Of Directors

Leading digital platform for finding addiction and mental health treatment continues growth with addition of former A Place For Mom CEO

MADISON, Wis., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery , the global platform that connects families and individuals to mental health and addiction treatment options, added veteran healthcare leader Sean Kell to its Board of Directors and its investor group.

Kell is currently the Chief Executive Officer of MD2, a concierge medicine group with 29 practices across 13 states. He brings a strong track record of building successful businesses in online marketplaces, digital innovation, and product management-expertise that aligns seamlessly with Recovery's mission.

Most notably, Kell served for eight years as CEO of A Place for Mom , where he led the senior living marketplace's brand strategy and business expansion. Prior to that, he held key leadership roles at Expedia, overseeing Hotels and later managing Expedia's global online travel operations. His experience also includes senior positions at renowned organizations such as Starbucks, McKinsey & Company, and IBM.

"I'm excited to join the team at Recovery as both a board member and investor," said Kell. "Spending time with the remarkable team in Madison was one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I'm eager to contribute to the company's growth and share insights from my experience in scaling digital marketplaces, building consumer-facing brands, and fostering high-performing cultures."

Recovery, with its growing network of more than 21,000 treatment centers worldwide, last year ranked #196 on the Inc. 5000 list, which honors America's fastest-growing private companies; it ranked #2 in Wisconsin and #1 in Madison, where it was founded. The company recently released the first-of-its-kind State of Recovery 2025 report, highlighting trends and insights in addiction and behavioral healthcare, and continues to broaden its media platform with its portfolio of podcasts including the recently-launched Recoverycast hosted by Tom Farley; and Terry McGuire's Giving Voice podcast serie s, which includes Giving Voice to Addiction, Giving Voice to Depression , and Giving Voice to Mental Health.

About Recovery

Recovery (formerly RehabPath) was created in 2017 to help people discover a path to recovery that is right for them, starting with landing on websites they can trust. It aims to provide unbiased, educational, helpful information about treatment for addiction and mental health, with a goal of connecting individuals worldwide with the right mental health and addiction treatment options. Recovery: The best place to find mental health and addiction treatment for anyone, anywhere. To learn more, visit Recovery .

