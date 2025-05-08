In A World On Fire, A New Kind Of Leadership Is Emerging

Leading Through the Flames: nRhythm and Capital Institute Reimagine Leadership for the 21st Century

BOULDER, Colo., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From political instability to ecological collapse and workforce burnout, the cracks in conventional leadership are widening. The question echoing across boardrooms, classrooms, and communities alike is: What kind of leadership can meet this moment?

Next week on Monday, May 12 , globally recognized thought leaders, system thinkers and community builders Tre' Cates (nRhythm) and John Fullerton (Capital Institute) will host a live virtual fireside chat that addresses the urgent gap in leadership today-and invites a radical alternative rooted not in control, but in connection. This event is open to the public and anyone can register for free here: #_mta69ml0p

"We were never meant to do this alone," says Cates. "The myth of the solo leader is collapsing under the weight of complexity. Regenerative leadership begins by remembering that life thrives in relationship."

This conversation is part of the lead-up to nRhythm's 6-week Regenerative Leadership Program , beginning June 4 -a high-impact professional and organizational development experience offered to all members in the With Life Collective , a growing global community of changemakers, purpose-led professionals, and regenerative practitioners.

VIRTUAL EVENT DETAILS

Live Fireside Chat: Transformation is a Collective Effort

Monday, May 12 | 12–1pm ET

With Tre' Cates & John Fullerton | Hosted by Natalie Masters

Register here: #_mta69ml0p

The Fireside Chat will preview the core principles behind Regenerative Leadership -a paradigm shift from isolation, power and control toward relationship, adaptability, and shared purpose. Participants will also hear how this work comes to life through nRhythm's Regenerative Leadership Program , included with membership in the With Life Collective .

GIVEAWAY:

In a time when so many are questioning what leadership should look like, we're making this opportunity more accessible than ever. To support more leaders stepping into this critical work, nRhythm is giving away 5 free seats to the next edition of our Regenerative Leadership Program, starting June 4.

To enter, simply register for the Fireside Chat, join us live and confirm your intent to participate in the leadership program vis this giveaway entry form . Giveaway ends Tuesday, May 13 at midnight ET.

ABOUT THE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

The Regenerative Leadership Program is a 6-week immersive experience that equips leaders to navigate uncertainty, engage teams with authenticity, and steward organizations as living systems. Participants will learn to:



Lead through complexity with clarity and care

Cultivate team engagement, trust, and adaptive capacity

Shift from control-based leadership to a collaborative approach Practice regenerative principles and design in real organizational contexts

The program begins June 4 and is open for direct enrollment or offered as a member benefit through The With Life Collective .

ABOUT NRHYTHM

nRhythm is a capacity-building organization that supports leaders, teams, and communities in designing and managing organizations as living systems. Through educational training, organizational development tools, programs, and client support, nRhythm helps unlock the regenerative potential of people and systems.

ABOUT CAPITAL INSTITUTE

The Capital Institute is a 501(c)3 nonpartisan think tank redefining economics for a regenerative future. Through education, thought leadership, and community, Capital Institute works to inspire systemic change in finance and beyond.

