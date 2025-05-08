Hedley Studios To Bring Automotive Art To The Cannes Film Festival With Pop-Up Showroom On Vieux Port De Cannes Marina

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Guests, visitors and celebrities attending the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival or simply visiting the French Riviera will be able to catch a glimpse of Hedley Studios' wonderfully hand-crafted creations each commemorating prestigious examples of automotive history.

All four Hedley Studios pieces will feature in the pop-up showroom, with the brand's road-legal Bentley Blower Jnr on display. A wonderful testament to the original 1929 Bentley Blower, this reimagination of a British racing legend has been designed and handcrafted by the Hedley Studios artisans to bring the automotive icon to a new generation. Built to 85% scale and fully electric, the Bentley Blower Jnr will provide a remarkably elegant mode of transport on "La Croisette" and around the picturesque French Riviera.

Three additional Hedley Studios pieces will be on display at the pop-up showroom. Among them is the Ferrari Testa Rossa J - a 75% scale tribute to the Italian marque's legendary, Le Mans-winning 1957 250 Testa Rossa. This historically accurate recreation of the motorsport icon is the result of over 300 hours of meticulous design and traditional handcrafting by the Hedley team.

Bringing a slice of cinematic style and excitement to the pop-up will be the Aston Martin DB5 J 'No Time to Die Edition'. A 66% scale and electrified recreation of James Bond's synonymous car, the DB5 J 'No Time to Die Edition' pays homage to the unparalleled style and thrill of one of film history's greatest automotive stars. Complete with all the gadgets that adorned the DB5 driven by Daniel Craig in the 2021 film, including miniguns, cycling digital number plates and smokescreen, the DB5 Junior 'No Time to Die Edition' brings a cinematic and automotive legend to life.

Completing the Hedley Studios collection on display in Cannes will be Hedley Studios' very first piece of automotive art, the Bugatti Baby II. A celebration of a French icon, the Bugatti Type 35, this 75% reimagination reflects a unique combination of craftsmanship and automotive history. The Bugatti Baby II has been developed as a true testament to its iconic original, with Hedley Studios' engineers and designers utilising 3D scans of the 1924 Grand Prix car to ensure historic accuracy.

Ben Hedley, Founder and CEO of Hedley Studios, commented: "The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious in the world, and we're delighted to be showcasing our full line-up of automotive art in the heart of Cannes. Each of our pieces resembles a slice of true automotive art, with our teams of designers and engineers applying hours of attention and hand-crafting skills and techniques to their creation.

"Guests and visitors at the glorious IGY Vieux Port de Cannes Marina will be welcome to experience our pieces of automotive art up close from 13-24 May at our pop-up showroom. The perfect backdrop for these wonderful pieces to be displayed, we're sure that the IGY Vieux Port de Cannes Marina will be abuzz with excitement and anticipation during the film festival."

About Hedley Studios

Hedley Studios redefines collectible art through its hand-crafted, driveable artworks. Led by Founder and CEO, Ben Hedley, a team of specialist artisans creates scaled, electric icons of the automotive world. Hedley Studios' limited edition vehicles are enjoyed and driven by a global clientele, and form valuable and treasured collections, celebrating both craftsmanship and expert engineering.

Founded on their official partnerships with elite brands, Hedley Studios combines meticulous craftsmanship with innovative engineering to produce stunning, collectible vehicles that transcend traditional automotive boundaries. This marks the beginning of a new era for Hedley Studios, reinforcing its position as a leader in the creation of luxury, driveable artworks. With a clear vision and a commitment to excellence, Hedley Studios is poised for sustainable growth and continued success in the global luxury market.



Photo -

SOURCE Hedley Studios