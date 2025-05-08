Philips Shareholders Approve All Proposals At The AGM 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2025, including:





The re-appointment of Ms Indra Nooyi and Ms Chua Sock Koong as members of the Supervisory Board.

The appointment of Mr Bob White as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

The re-appointment of Mr Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management.

The discharge of the members of the Board of Management, and of the members of the Supervisory Board. A full overview of the resolutions taken at the AGM 2025 can be found below.



Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of Philips' Supervisory Board, said:“On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, I extend our heartfelt thanks to David Pyott for his invaluable counsel over the past decade. We are also delighted to welcome Bob White to the Supervisory Board and are very pleased with the re-appointment of Indra Nooyi and Chua Sock Koong. With our highly knowledgeable and experienced members, our Supervisory Board is well-equipped to advise and support Management as they execute Philips' strategy.”

Mr Sijbesma added:“Together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, we extend our congratulations to Marnix van Ginneken on his re-appointment as a member of Philips' Board of Management. With his strong leadership, profound understanding of the company, and his extensive international corporate governance experience, he is a tremendous asset to Philips.”

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said:“I am very pleased with Bob White's appointment to our Supervisory Board. He is a recognized global business leader with deep expertise in health technology. Philips has benefited greatly from the expertise and contributions of Indra Nooyi and Chua Sock Koong, and we are very happy with their re-appointment. Our CFO Charlotte Hanneman and I look forward to continued successful collaboration with Marnix van Ginneken who has been instrumental to Philips, as we strive to improve health and well-being of people through meaningful innovation.”

