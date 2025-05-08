Philips Shareholders Approve All Proposals At The AGM 2025
|Agenda item
|Resolution
|3
| Annual Report 2024
|4
| Composition of the Board of Management
|5
| Composition of the Supervisory Board
|6
|Authorization of the Board of Management to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares and restrict or exclude pre-emption rights
|7
|Authorization of the Board of Management to acquire shares in the company
|8
|Cancellation of shares
Further details about the dividend can be found via this link , and additional information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here . Philips' 2024 financial statements are included in its Annual Report 2024 that was published on February 21, 2025.
For more information about Philips' AGM 2025, please click on this link .
For further information, please contact:
Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 614869261
E-mail: ...
Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: ...
About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,200 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at .
Attachments
-
Philips AGM 2025
Chairman Feike Sijbesma and a member of the Board of Management Marnix van Ginneken during Philips AGM 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment