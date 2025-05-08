MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEIDELBERG, Germany , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A landmark scientific breakthrough has mapped over 400 human cell types - offering powerful confirmation for the precision medicine philosophy Prof. Mike Chan has championed for decades: that real regenerative medicine demands matching the right cells to the right organs.









Prof. Mike Chan reviews a brain replica beside the Human Cytology Atlas, reaffirming decades of organ-specific regenerative work.“To heal the brain, we must understand every cell within it,” he says, highlighting precision-targeted therapy.



Since Robert Hooke's 17th-century discovery of the "cell" under an early microscope, scientists have been captivated by the hidden structures of life. However, it is only now, through modern technology, that a full cellular atlas has emerged. Researchers have now classified over 400 distinct human cell types, a breakthrough that transforms our understanding of biology and regenerative medicine.

Using cutting-edge single-cell RNA sequencing and bioinformatics analysis ( RNA stands for ribonucleic acid - a molecule that carries instructions from DNA, telling each cell which proteins to make to stay alive and do its job); Prof. Mike Chan and his team created the most comprehensive cellular landscape ever recorded. The Human Cytology Atlas reveals that human health depends on far greater cellular diversity and specialization than previously understood - affirming and aligning with regenerative treatment protocols Prof. Chan has advocated for years.

"While precision medicine has gained widespread recognition, I have always believed that true healing demands an even deeper understanding - acknowledging that every stem cell is inherently unique.

Each of the 400+ human cell types carries distinct molecular blueprints , comprising specific molecules, amino acid sequences, proteins, glycation rates, and transcription factors, all intricately tailored to the organs and tissues they sustain.

This principle has been the cornerstone of my work in developing targeted, brain-and-organ-specific precursor stem cell bioregenerative therapies," said Prof. Dr. Mike Chan.

"Hepatocytes for liver regeneration, cardiomyocytes for the heart, renal cells for kidneys, frontal lobe neurons for Alzheimer's , prefrontal cortex cells for autism, pineal gland cells for sleep disorders, hippocampus for memory and emotional balance, and substantia nigra for Parkinson's disease - every match matters. A1 must treat A1, B6 must treat B6, Z10 must treat Z10."

Innovation Description

The Human Cell Atlas , developed by an international consortium of cytologists, molecular biologists, and data scientists, uses single-cell RNA sequencing, high-dimensional cytometry, and computational modeling to map every major human cell type and its function.

This work fundamentally shifts how regenerative treatments must be designed: therapies can no longer be generalized but must be exquisitely tailored to each specific cell population, an approach European Wellness adopted early in its therapeutic philosophy.

Research Approach and Modality

The Genesis research team employed advanced genomic technologies to analyze millions of cells individually. By clustering gene expression profiles, they defined unique "signatures" for each cell type and determined their population across organs including the liver, brain, heart, and kidneys.

This knowledge paves the way for highly precise regenerative strategies , strongly supporting the direction taken by Prof. Mike Chan and his team.

5 Key Findings from the Human Cytology Study - And Why They Matter

1. Classification of Over 400 Distinct Cell Types - Centuries of speculation have culminated in the definitive classification of 400+ distinct human cell types, highlighting the need for highly specific therapeutic targeting.

2. Quantitative Mapping of Cells by Organ - Organ-specific cell counts enable regenerative therapies to be anatomically and functionally precise.

3. Discovery of Rare Functional Subtypes - Previously hidden populations critical to repair and immunity were discovered, opening new therapeutic frontiers.

4. Validation of Organ-Specific Cellular Identity - Each organ has evolved unique cellular signatures, reinforcing that organ-matched therapies are vital - a concept central to Prof. Chan's approach.

5. Recognition of Variable Regenerative Capacity - Understanding which cells regenerate better helps optimize therapy designs for chronic diseases and aging.

The Brain - A Complex Frontier for Precision Cellular Medicine

Understanding the Brain's Cellular Complexity

The human brain remains one of the most intricate and fascinating organs ever studied. With its astonishing network of neurons, glial cells, and specialized regions, it orchestrates thought, emotion, memory, and physical coordination. As Prof. Mike Chan has emphasized, "To heal the brain, we must understand every cell within it." This principle lies at the heart of modern regenerative science: without a deep, cell-specific understanding of the brain's architecture, effective healing remains out of reach.

Among all human organs, the brain stands as a critical area where the need for organ-specific, cell-specific precision is paramount.

The Human Cytology Atlas Maps the Brain's Diversity

The groundbreaking Human Cytology Atlas , produced through the collaborative efforts of leading global teams and published by Genesis Biomedical Research Institute, leveraged technologies such as single-cell RNA sequencing and advanced bioinformatics to map cellular diversity across the body - including within the brain.

The Atlas reveals a greater range of cellular specialization than previously imagined. Within the brain alone, researchers uncovered unique“signatures” that define specific neural populations, quantifying their distribution across critical regions like the frontal lobe, prefrontal cortex, hippocampus, pineal gland, and substantia nigra. This data provides an unprecedented foundation for designing highly targeted regenerative therapies for neurological diseases.

Targeted Precision: Brain-Specific Applications in Regenerative Medicine

Prof. Mike Chan's long-standing belief in organ- and cell-specific regenerative therapy is particularly vital when treating the brain. According to Prof. Chan, "A1 must treat A1, B6 must treat B6, Z10 must treat Z10", meaning that therapies must precisely match the specific needs of each organ and its unique cell types.

Examples from the Human Cytology Atlas and European Wellness protocols highlight this targeted approach:



Frontal lobe neurons for supporting regeneration in Alzheimer's disease.

Prefrontal cortex cells to address developmental challenges like autism spectrum disorder.

Pineal gland cells to restore circadian rhythms in sleep disorders.

Hippocampus cells to enhance memory retention and emotional stability. Substantia nigra neurons to combat neurodegeneration in Parkinson's disease.

These strategies are built on the core principle that generic stem cell therapy is insufficient for complex organs like the brain; only organ-matched, cell-specific interventions can achieve real, lasting healing.

Validation of the Brain-Targeted Approach

The mapping of the brain's intricate cellular landscape by the Human Cytology Atlas powerfully validates the precision-driven regenerative philosophy championed by Prof. Mike Chan and European Wellness Biomedical Group.

By defining the brain's many distinct cell types and their specialized functions, the Atlas confirms that successful neuroregenerative therapies must target the correct cells within the correct regions. It is no longer sufficient to apply broad-spectrum solutions - modern medicine demands exact matches between therapy and cellular architecture.

This scientific validation supports the European Wellness practice of using targeted organ-and-brain-specific precursor stem cells for protocols addressing neurodegeneration, cognitive decline, and brain aging.

The Future of Brain Health Through Cellular Precision

The Human Cytology Atlas marks a revolution in our approach to brain health. For the first time, the cellular complexity of the brain has been scientifically charted, enabling therapies that are no longer hopeful guesses but precision-guided interventions.

This historic mapping fulfills a dream that began with the invention of the microscope - to truly understand the human body at its most fundamental level. For regenerative medicine, it marks a revolution: no longer can therapies rely on "one-size-fits-all" solutions. Instead, treatments must honor and address the unique cellular signatures of each organ and tissue type. Prof. Mike Chan's pioneering philosophy of cell-specific, organ-specific regenerative treatment stands validated as the essential roadmap for the future of medicine.

As the science advances, it is clear that treatments for brain-related conditions must be exquisitely tailored to specific cellular populations. Prof. Mike Chan's vision - that true healing of the brain must match cell for cell, region for region - is now strongly validated by cutting-edge cytological research.

This precision approach represents the essential roadmap for the future of brain healing, offering new hope for patients facing Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, autism, memory disorders, and beyond.

In Summary: Cellular Mapping Confirms Prof. Mike Chan's Protocol

For the first time in history, medicine has a scientifically validated cellular map - an exact guidebook for designing regenerative therapies with unprecedented accuracy. This milestone elevates regenerative medicine from theoretical potential to precise biological science, powerfully affirming the early vision of pioneers like Prof. Mike Chan , who long advocated for organ- and cell-specific approaches.



Key Points:

Historic Human Cell Atlas Completed : Science has definitively mapped the diversity and quantity of human cell types.

Validation of Prof. Chan's Protocols : Organ- and cell-specific approaches are now scientifically confirmed.

Transformative for Regenerative Medicine : The era of precision cellular medicine has officially begun - and Prof. Chan led the way.

European Wellness Disease Treatment Protocol

European Wellness Biomedical Group 's regenerative programs - developed under Prof. Mike Chan's leadership - already implement organ-specific precursor stem cell therapy . Each protocol is crafted based on the patient's unique cellular architecture, with specific precursor cells selected for conditions like liver disease, heart failure, neurodegeneration, and more.

"Our work at European Wellness has always respected the divine complexity of human biology. With this breakthrough in cytological science, it is now undeniable that organ-specific, cell-specific precision is essential for true regenerative success."

- Prof. Mike Chan





Prof. Mike Chan leads European Wellness doctors in researching the Human Cytology Atlas, mapping 400+ cell types and advancing precision regenerative medicine.





About European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG)

European Wellness is a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare solutions, with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. With a network of 46 premier centers and a team of highly skilled, multi-national doctors from around the world, the organisation is at the forefront of the wellness revolution, delivering innovative and personalized treatments to clients worldwide.





