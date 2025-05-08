Weekapaug Inn Unveils Stunning Renovation Of Iconic Fenway Suites

Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite

Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite

Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite Deck

Weekapaug Inn Arrival

Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite Wet Bar

- Dan Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug InnWEEKAPAUG , RI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, announces the completion of an inspired renovation to its renowned Fenway Suites , blending timeless coastal elegance with modern luxury. Named Fenway, meaning 'Path through a Marsh', these reimagined accommodations represent a new chapter for the beloved seaside retreat, designed to offer guests a heightened sense of comfort, style, and connection to the natural beauty of the Rhode Island shoreline.The newly refreshed Fenway Suites feature refined interiors that reflect the charm and character of New England's coastal heritage. Guests can expect an inviting palette of soft neutral tones, thoughtfully curated furnishings, and bespoke accents that pay homage to the Inn's storied past. Each suite offers expansive views of Quonochontaug Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, enhanced by windows that fill the rooms with natural light. Each of the three Fenway Suites has its own enclosed, furnished deck with lounge chairs and a deep soaking tub (open seasonally).“We are thrilled to introduce our guests and members to the newly renovated Fenway Suites,” said Dan Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn.“This renovation honors the inn's rich history while elevating the guest experience to new levels of comfort and sophistication.”Highlights of the renovation include:.Handcrafted woodwork and custom millwork details throughout each suite.Luxurious new bedding and spa-inspired bathrooms with artisanal tilework.Enhanced living spaces featuring curated coastal artwork and bespoke furnishings in almond finish.Custom fabrics in shades of the Atlantic Ocean creating drapery, pillows, headboard, slip covers and moreOverlooking the beautiful swimming pool and Quonochontaug Pond while steps from the fitness center, each of the three Fenway Suites are designed as a private retreat. The Fenway Suites are now available for bookings, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in a serene and elevated retreat on Rhode Island's coast.Originally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef's garden provides the Inn's kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet. Each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces.Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S'mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).For more information about the Fenway Suites and to make a reservation at Weekapaug Inn, visit weekapauginn. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram , Facebook and X.# # #

Weekapaug Inn Media Contact

The Mayfield Group

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.