James Scott Farrin Attorney Rick Fleming Receives Lifetime Service Award For Advancing The Rights Of People With Disabilities

Fleming leads the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin's Social Security Disability practice.

DURHAM, N.C., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that Partner Rick Fleming has been honored with the prestigious Disability Advocates Section (DAS) Lifetime Service Award from North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ).

The Lifetime Service Award recognizes individuals who have supported, contributed, and encouraged professionalism in the practice of Social Security Disability law and throughout the entire Social Security Disability community. This honor highlights Fleming's commitment to representing and advancing the rights of individuals with disabilities.

Fleming leads the Social Security Disability practice at James Scott Farrin, a firm named to the "Best Lawyers" 2025 'Best Law Firms' list, its 10th year in a row being honored.*

"Rick's extensive experience and unwavering dedication to disability rights make him deserving of this recognition," said James S. Farrin, President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "His work has helped countless clients navigate the Social Security Disability benefits system and has helped improve the field as a whole."

Fleming is one of less than 45 attorneys licensed to practice in NC to hold North Carolina State Bar Board Certification as a Specialist in Social Security Disability law, and he is a former Chair of the NC State Bar Board of Legal Specialization's Social Security Disability Law Committee.** He has been an active member of the NCAJ, has served on its Boad of Governors, and is a former Chair of the Disability Advocates Section. He has also been the recipient of multiple Order of Service awards from the organization.

Fleming's leadership in the Social Security Disability law field extends nationally. He is a Past President and current Board Member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR), a dedicated Bar association for those who represent the disabled for Social Security Disability benefits. Fleming was also recently named to the 2025 'Best Lawyers' list for Appellate Practice by "Best Lawyers in America."*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078



Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*'Best Lawyers' and 'Best Law Firms' standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.

**Figures provided by NC State Bar as of January 2025.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED