Il Bottaccio, Relais & Châteaux Joins SELECT Hotels & Resorts By Internova Program

"We are excited to become part of the SELECT Hotels & Resorts by Internova family," said Mr. Antonio Mosca, General Manager of Il Bottaccio. "These properties maintain the highest standards of comfort and service, and it's an honor to be included. Internova travel advisors are known for going the extra mile for their clients and we do the same for our guests, so we're delighted to be partners with them. We look forward to offering their clients the special amenities that will make their stay with us even more memorable."

Tucked away in a tranquil corner at the foot of the Apuan Alps, Il Bottaccio comes with its fair share of exciting history. It all started with a late 18th century mill, put in place by a wealthy citizen, Paquale Boldrini, who built a house around it in Montignoso. The name itself is quintessentially Tuscan and it refers to a basin where water is collected to supply mills and olive presses.

Over the years, this fascinating building was acquired by a renowned heart surgeon, Gaetano Azzolina, who restored it and embellished it as a private home in the 1970s. Elio d'Anna, a mercurial, brilliantly witty, illuminated musician, philosopher and entrepreneur subsequently acquired it. The hotel opened in 1983 and entered the prestigious Relais&Chateau family in 1988.

A home rather than a hospitality business, the idea behind it all was – and still is – that of offering respite and pleasure to gourmet travellers in search of matchless sensory experiences.

The general atmosphere is one of enticing elegance and charm, epitomised by the highly unique décor, and yet an overall sense of familiarity embraces you as you step in, making every stay a memorable one.

"We are thrilled to welcome Il Bottaccio, Relais & Châteaux into the SELECT Hotels & Resorts by Internova program," said Albert Herrera, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations for Internova Travel Group. "This is a carefully curated group of premium properties that offer exclusive privileges to our travelers. Our travel advisors know that their clients will enjoy a truly amazing experience when they stay at Il Bottaccio, Relais & Châteaux."

Guests who book their stay at a SELECT hotel or resort by Internova through a travel advisor with ALTOUR, Andrew Harper, Global Travel Collection, Nexion Travel Group or Travel Leaders Network can enjoy amenities that are unique to the program. Based on availability, those perks may include resort credits, room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, early check-in and late check-out and basic Wi-Fi.

To learn more about the SELECT Hotels & Resorts by Internova program, please visit .

About Il Bottaccio, Relais & Châteaux

Nestled in the heart of Tuscany, Il Bottaccio Art Hotel is a haven of elegance and serenity, set within a beautifully restored 18th-century water mill. This exclusive retreat offers a refined yet intimate atmosphere, where history, art, and hospitality blend seamlessly to create an unforgettable experience. With only eight spacious and exquisitely designed suites, Il Bottaccio ensures the highest level of privacy and comfort. Each suite is a masterpiece, adorned with curated artworks, antique furnishings, and bespoke details that reflect the property's rich heritage and artistic soul. The warm ambiance, paired with modern amenities, creates the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary luxury.

FACT SHEET

Il Bottaccio is open year-round and has never closed since 1983.

Guest amenities include a full service gourmet restaurant, Il Bottaccio Lounge Bar, a seasonal indoor pool, a beautiful garden and Otzium Wellness. Since 1st March 2022, the property only uses green energy and sets a high value on eco-sustainability and biodegradable measures.

The unique setting of Il Bottaccio, suspended among the sea nearby and the Apuanian Alps, contributes to its original cuisine where the sea flavours combine with the musky aromas of the woods and the mountains. The food retains the Mediterranean light - airy and delicate, full-bodied and light.

The perceptions, sensations and the emotions, which the place inspires, add a unique flavour to the food - Il Bottaccio has the quintessential qualities that turn professional catering into a form of Art.

Ownership, Elio D'Anna

General Manager and Executive Chef, Antonio Mosca

Location: Via Bottaccio, 1 - Montignoso - 54038 (MS), Tuscany

Contact:

+39 0585 340031



[email protected]

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACTS:

Irina Manolea

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +39 0585 340031

Elizabeth Gaerlan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 212 944-1125

