Mortgage Rates Remain Flat

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.76%.

“Mortgage rates stayed flat this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“At this time last year, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 30 basis points higher and purchase applications were declining. Today, rates are lower and have remained stable for weeks, sparking continued increases in purchase applications.”

The FRM averaged 6.76% as of May 8, 2025, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.09%. The FRM averaged 5.89%, down from last week when it averaged 5.92%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.38%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .

