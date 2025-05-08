Elana Margulies Snyderman Shares Insights On Burnout, Fitness, And Philanthropy On The Burnout Club

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Director of Marketing at EisnerAmper and co-founder of Phyt Cares discusses strategies for overcoming burnout and the power of giving back - Powered by Mission Matters Media

In a compelling episode of The Burnout Club podcast, host Patrice Bonfiglio sat down with Elana Margulies Snyderman, Director of Marketing at EisnerAmper and host of two investment-focused podcasts, to discuss burnout, resilience, and the role of philanthropy in maintaining balance.

Snyderman, who has built a career around networking, content creation, and business development, opened up about the challenges of high-pressure industries and how she stays ahead of burnout through exercise, travel, and philanthropy. As the co-founder of Phyt Cares , a nonprofit that empowers youth and entrepreneurs through fitness, she emphasized how giving back can serve as a personal recharge.

“In our industry, burnout is incredibly pervasive,” said Snyderman.“For me, exercise, philanthropy, and knowing that there is more to life beyond work have been key ways to maintain balance.”

Phyt Cares, which operates in New York and Puerto Rico, provides fitness education to youth and mentors local entrepreneurs. The nonprofit has touched the lives of hundreds of participants, partnering with after-school programs and supporting at-risk and special needs youth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Phyt Cares expanded its mission by helping young entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico grow their businesses under Fit Gym.

In the episode, Snyderman also highlighted the importance of meaningful networking and why embracing boredom can fuel creativity. She emphasized that women in business thrive when they support one another and when male allies champion their growth.

“Burnout is a challenge, but finding purpose through fitness, philanthropy, and personal passions can be the antidote,” Snyderman shared.“The key is creating time for what truly matters.”

