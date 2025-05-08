Zach Bryan Purchases Historic Former Church In Lowell, MA, To Transform It Into The Jack Kerouac Center

The home of The Jack Kerouac Center

Country Star Zach Bryan steps up to help Jack Kerouac Center

Bryan's involvement marks a turning point, bringing vital funding and renewed energy to the years-old project, initially stalled amid funding issues.

- Jim Sampas, the Literary Executor of the Jack Kerouac EstateLOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY-winning artist Zach Bryan has purchased the historic former Saint Jean Baptiste Church building in Lowell, Massachusetts, ensuring its transformation into the previously announced Jack Kerouac Center. The project was initially announced in November 2022, but stalled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and funding issues.The collaboration between Bryan and the Jack Kerouac Estate marks a significant step toward honoring the legacy of one of America's most iconic writers while fostering creativity in the heart of Kerouac's hometown.The former church, a beloved Lowell landmark where Kerouac served as an altar boy, and mourners gathered for his 1969 funeral mass, will be converted into a vibrant cultural hub where two creative forces meet.Bryan's involvement marks a turning point, bringing essential funding and renewed energy. His commitment has provided the momentum needed to turn years of planning into a tangible reality, paving the way for the center to become a cornerstone of creativity and inspiration in Lowell.The Center will feature exhibits, live music, public readings, and community events.“We've been working on this deal with Zach and his team for several months,” said Sylvia Cunha, who leads Marketing and Business Development for the Jack Kerouac Estate.“Zach reached out in October, and right from the start, it was clear he shared our passion for honoring Jack's legacy while also creating a dynamic, creative space. He stepped up and delivered in a big way, showing incredible generosity. Our immediate focus is to bring the building up to code so we can start using the space for music and other events while forming new partnerships to help us bring this vision to life and ensure its lasting success.”By repurposing the 20,439 square foot building into a space that fosters creative exploration, Bryan pays tribute to Jack Kerouac's spirit while carrying forward a legacy they both embody.Once a place of worship, the church will become a sanctuary for creativity - an open environment where diverse artists, thinkers, and performers can experiment, push boundaries, and share their visions with the world.“We're thrilled to be working with Zach Bryan and his team to honor Jack Kerouac in such a meaningful way,” said Jim Sampas, the Literary Executor of the Jack Kerouac Estate.“The Jack Kerouac Center will stand as a lasting symbol of inspiration, forever linking Jack and Zach. [Bryan's Investment] is a significant addition to the cultural fabric of Lowell and beyond, drawing visitors from all over the world.”Local community leader and founder of Acre Action Neighborhood, Dave Ouellette, brought this project to the attention of the Jack Kerouac Estate several years ago. He has devoted countless hours to preserving Saint Jean Baptiste alongside Brian McGowan from TMI Properties.Ouellette reflects,”This is a game-changer for our community. Lowell has long been a place where innovation thrives, and the Jack Kerouac Center will provide a vital platform to inspire us at a pivotal moment in history, while also serving future generations. It's exciting to know that we will have a space that honors not only Jack but the character of this city.”Built in 1890, Saint Jean Baptiste was the center of the burgeoning French-Canadian community in Lowell well into the 20th century.Bryan purchased the former church from McGowan and TMI Property Management and Development - who previously bought the building and property from the Archdiocese of Boston in 2006.More details will be announced in the coming months.About Jack Kerouac:Jack Kerouac, born in Lowell, Massachusetts, was an American novelist, poet, and icon of the Beat movement. His most famous book,“On the Road” (1957), still has a broad cultural influence. In his work, he challenged conventional form and was part of the most important literary and artistic movement of the 1950s.About the Jack Kerouac Foundation:The Jack Kerouac Foundation was formed in early 2022 to pursue funding to establish a Jack Kerouac Museum, Performance, and Education Center in the magnificent former St Jean Baptiste church. It is where Jack served as an altar boy and the site of his funeral mass in 1969. The proposed center is dedicated to furthering his legacy by showcasing the cultural impact he's had worldwide. We aim to offer exhibits, performances, educational programs, and lectures, and serve as an anchor to the revitalization of the Lowell, Massachusetts Acre section.ABOUT ZACH BRYANHailing from Oklahoma, GRAMMYAward-winner Zach Bryan has risen to the forefront of country music as a once-in-a-generation voice. He has garnered 31 RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications, including the now 7x-Platinum“Something in the Orange," which earned a 2023 GRAMMYAward nod for“Best Country Solo Performance.” His debut album, American Heartbreak, hit #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and reached the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. On Christmas Day 2022, he released his first-ever live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). Throughout 2023, Bryan traveled the globe for his sold-out Burn, Burn, Burn tour, breaking attendance records.In August 2023, he released his acclaimed self-titled album, receiving a nomination for "Best Country Album" at the 2024 GRAMMYAwards. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and Billboard's Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock charts. 2x-Platinum track“I Remember Everything" (featuring Kacey Musgraves) entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 before winning the 2024 GRAMMYAward for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." Soon after, Bryan released his 5-song EP Boys of Faith, featuring collaborations with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan. Last year, he was named Billboard's "Top New Artist" - the first country artist to claim the title - and took home three more Billboard Music Awards. Bryan's 2024 album The Great American Bar Scene emerged at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Americana/Folk Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, with 26.1 billion global streams to date. Beginning in 2024 and into 2025, Bryan embarked on his biggest headline tour, the Quittin' Time 2024 Tour, which saw him play multiple, successive nights in sold-out stadiums and major arenas across North America. Bryan's second live album, 24 (Live) is available to stream now.

