Salon Franchise Innovator Moxie Salon And Beauty Bar Set To Launch New Location In Raleigh, NC

- Mandi Carbon-LeastonRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the upcoming grand opening of its Raleigh, NC. location, scheduled for May 12, 2025.Located in the Ridgewood Shopping Center (Raleigh Inner-Beltline) at 3546 Wade Avenue, just minutes away from the 440 in Wake County, the new salon is dedicated to providing affordable luxury with exceptional services that make clients feel confident and beautiful. Owners Mandi Carbon-Leaston and Chris Leaston are looking forward to introducing the distinctive Moxie offering to this charming and vibrant area, where they have resided for almost twenty years.“We see this as an opportunity to service clients in a way that Raleigh and our broader area has never experienced,” says Carbon-Leaston.“At Moxie, we have a mission to treat every client like an A-list celebrity and bring the inner beauty to the outside of every person, boosting confidence. We believe everyone deserves to feel incredible and well cared for.”Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is undergoing rapid expansion for its unique service model, brand recognition and full-service offering. The salon was established in 2014 by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn - the“Moxie Twins.” After gaining experience as stylists at leading beauty salons in the New York tri-state area, the twins realized their vision for an all-inclusive salon that offers luxury hair care and beauty services accessible to everyone. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has established itself as a premier brand by providing a unique, affordable luxury salon experience. Raleigh-area residents will be able to book premium cut and color services, signature blowouts, extensions, makeovers and beauty packages at an affordable price point. Other services offered at Moxie's Raleigh location include lashes, threading, waxing, spray tanning, bridal, birthday, bachelorette parties and more. Moxie Memberships are available for monthly blowouts, member-only events, discounts and VIP access.“We're proud to have Mandi and Chris bring their style and expertise to Raleigh,” says Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Founder and COO Victor Oliveti.“With their long history of hospitality and care for the community, we know they will share the Moxie experience with residents and provide exceptional beauty services to clients.”Moxie Raleigh is booking appointments now. There will be special promotions and membership offers during their grand opening week May 12-May 17. Details available @moxieraleighridgewoodnc.Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – the Ultimate Full-Service SalonNow celebrating more than 10 years in business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has 36+ locations open or in development and 90+ in the planning stage. The franchisor offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52.2 billion hair salon industry, with comprehensive guidance on stylist training; operational, back-end and IT support; digital marketing tools; and exclusive retail sales of“Get Moxified” beauty products. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is positioned to be a formidable industry presence by providing superior service, better value and an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar/franchise.

