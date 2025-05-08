Dr. Brian Debroff, Yale Ophthalmology Professor Publishes Double Optic Capture Case Report
This report published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports .
This case represents the longest reported follow-up a surgical case who achieved 20/20 vision in the affected eye in a often devastating eye condition that frequently results in legal blindness despite numerous medical and surgical interventions.
Dr. DeBroff is currently the lead investigator at Yale University of a multiple site national and international clinical trial investigating the potential benefits of Double Optic Capture in surgically treating patients with cataracts and pseudoexfoliation syndrome.
Brian DeBroff, MD, FACS
Yale University
