Dr. Brian Debroff, Yale Ophthalmology Professor Publishes Double Optic Capture Case Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Brian M DeBroff, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science at the Yale University School of Medicine, who first described the technique of Double Optic Capture in Techniques in Ophthalmology in 2008 , a surgical procedure to prevent posterior capsule opacity and secondary membranes after pediatric and adult cataract surgery, has published a 20 year follow-up of a patient with unilateral congenital cataract with persistent hyperplastic primary vitreous using this technique.This report published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports .This case represents the longest reported follow-up a surgical case who achieved 20/20 vision in the affected eye in a often devastating eye condition that frequently results in legal blindness despite numerous medical and surgical interventions.Dr. DeBroff is currently the lead investigator at Yale University of a multiple site national and international clinical trial investigating the potential benefits of Double Optic Capture in surgically treating patients with cataracts and pseudoexfoliation syndrome.

Brian DeBroff, MD, FACS

Yale University

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.