Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2025 -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. ("Solaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEI ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 9, 2024 and March 17, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) MER had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER's co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

