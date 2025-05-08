Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Races Into Action-Packed 86Th Summer Racing Season

America's only seaside racetrack unveils its highly anticipated 2025 summer season featuring increased purses and a new seamless ticketing experience through SeatGeek; tickets on sale May 16.

DEL MAR, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- And away they go, again! The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is set for the 2025 summer racing season, featuring world-class racing, higher stakes and purses, top trainers and jockeys, and an exciting lineup of trackside events. Del Mar's Opening Day presented by Caesars Sportsbook – one of SoCal's biggest parties of the year – will take place on Friday, July 18, returning to the beloved tradition of kicking off the summer racing season on Fridays.

During the 2025 Summer Racing Season, Del Mar will present approximately 300 races with overnight purses projected to be $15.7 million – an 8 percent increase from 2024 – including 38 stakes races valued at $7,825,000. Tickets for Opening Day and the Summer Racing Season go on sale Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. PST at DMTC . Adding to the excitement, Del Mar is partnering with high-growth technology platform SeatGeek to enhance and streamline the ticketing experience for racegoers. This partnership also introduces resale opportunities at Del Mar for the first time ever. Racing fans planning to purchase tickets must have a SeatGeek account, which can be created for free at SeatGeek/#register .

As an iconic Southern California destination and attraction, the Del Mar racetrack continues to captivate both locals and visitors, offering a perfect blend of entertainment and competition. Opening Day on July 18 kicks off a weekend packed with excitement, with the always-popular Opening Day Hats Contest and Opening Day Party, followed by the return of Del Mar Beer Fest on Saturday, July 19, and the Taste of the Turf Club on Sunday, July 20. With tickets expected to sell out fast, Opening Weekend promises to set the tone for an unforgettable season. Del Mar also has plans to elevate various hospitality offerings throughout the summer racing season with new activations and revamped menus – set to be unveiled soon.

This summer, racing fans can look forward to a full slate of trackside events, including:



July 19 – Del Mar Beer Fest: Sip on a variety of brews, ciders and seltzers from an exclusive trackside viewing area, presented by Pizza Port Brewing Co.

Aug. 2 – Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest: A popular trackside event returns, featuring over 150 wines from around the world and gourmet bites from local San Diego vendors.

Aug. 9 – Tacos & Tequila: Attendees can enjoy tacos and tequila tastings from local favorites and classic brands.

Aug. 16 – Breeders' Cup Tumbler Giveaway – In anticipation of the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar, racing fans will receive a 16 oz. stainless steel Breeders' Cup branded tumbler. Available for free with paid admission while supplies last .

Aug. 23 – Taste of New Orleans: Sponsored by Bacardi, racegoers can experience the vibrant flavors and sounds of the Big Easy, right at Del Mar.

Aug. 31 – Family Fun Day: Presented by Power Pony, Family Fun Day is filled with fun and free kid-friendly attractions – including obstacle courses, rock climbing and more. Plus, children 17 and under get in free! Sept. 6 – College Day: Show a valid student ID for free racetrack admission, plus exclusive access to the Grandstand Seating.

Del Mar will also have its classic recurring events that take place throughout the season:



Taste of the Turf Club (Every Sunday) : Indulge in an exclusive culinary experience in the Turf Club, featuring a new elevated menu crafted by the acclaimed chefs from Amaya at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Tickets include a reserved table in the Turf Club, gourmet food offerings, bottomless Bloody Marys or mimosas and general parking – everything you need for a luxurious day at the races.

Diamond Club Free & Easy Thursdays: Diamond Club members can enjoy free admission, seats and half off beer, soda and hot dogs.

Turf Club Fridays: Purchase tickets to experience a high-end happy hour every Friday in the exclusive, normally members-only, Turf Club. Happy Hour Fridays: Racegoers can enjoy 50 percent off signature drinks and beers until 5 p.m.

In addition to its exciting lineup of events, Del Mar will run its signature race, the prestigious $1,000,000 Pacific Classic, on Saturday, Aug. 30 . Since 1991, the Pacific Classic has drawn the top Thoroughbreds to Del Mar. In addition to the $1,000,000 purse, the Pacific Classic winner also qualifies for a coveted spot in the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships .

On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2025, Del Mar will host the Breeders' Cup World Championships. This year marks the second consecutive year and the fourth time the sport's most prestigious event will take place at Del Mar. Breeders' Cup brings the world's best jockeys, trainers, breeders and Thoroughbreds to the seaside oval, and San Diegans can join the biggest racing fans from around the globe for the most exhilarating racing event of the year. Tickets for the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships are now available at BreedersCup .

Going into the 2025 season, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club remains a national leader in racetrack safety, having developed industry-leading protocols for both equine and human athletes, leading to nationwide changes – setting the gold standard in Thoroughbred racing.

About Del Mar racetrack

Opened in 1937, San Diego's iconic - and the nation's only - seaside racetrack features the world's top racehorses, trainers and jockeys, as well as the best in fashion and classic California culture "where the turf meets the surf." What began as a Hollywood hotspot in the era of the racetrack's founder, Bing Crosby, is now one of America's foremost racetracks and a premier Southern California destination, as well as being recognized as one of the safest major racetracks in the nation. For more information visit or follow @delmarracing on Instagram , and @delmarraces Facebook.

