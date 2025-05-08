RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES 2025 ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS: TSX) announces voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2025. A total of 34,713,455 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 60.91% of the 56,985,355 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 3, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Votes Against Percentage Against M. Elyse Allan 33,894,646

99.29 % 242,150

0.71 % Stewart C. Burton 33,948,212

99.45 % 188,585

0.55 % John M. Clark 33,213,980

97.30 % 922,816

2.70 % James F. Dinning 32,513,868

95.25 % 1,622,928

4.75 % Brian R. Hedges 33,556,223

98.30 % 580,574

1.70 % Cynthia Johnston 33,892,773

99.29 % 244,024

0.71 % Roger D. Paiva 30,200,835

88.47 % 3,935,962

11.53 % John G. Reid 33,631,159

98.52 % 505,638

1.48 % Annie Thabet 33,935,727

99.41 % 201,070

0.59 %

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 79.38% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America, with a growing focus on value added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy filed stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

