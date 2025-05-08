RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES 2025 ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percentage For
|
Votes Against
|
Percentage Against
|
M. Elyse Allan
|
33,894,646
|
|
99.29 %
|
242,150
|
|
0.71 %
|
Stewart C. Burton
|
33,948,212
|
|
99.45 %
|
188,585
|
|
0.55 %
|
John M. Clark
|
33,213,980
|
|
97.30 %
|
922,816
|
|
2.70 %
|
James F. Dinning
|
32,513,868
|
|
95.25 %
|
1,622,928
|
|
4.75 %
|
Brian R. Hedges
|
33,556,223
|
|
98.30 %
|
580,574
|
|
1.70 %
|
Cynthia Johnston
|
33,892,773
|
|
99.29 %
|
244,024
|
|
0.71 %
|
Roger D. Paiva
|
30,200,835
|
|
88.47 %
|
3,935,962
|
|
11.53 %
|
John G. Reid
|
33,631,159
|
|
98.52 %
|
505,638
|
|
1.48 %
|
Annie Thabet
|
33,935,727
|
|
99.41 %
|
201,070
|
|
0.59 %
The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 79.38% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.About Russel Metals Inc.
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America, with a growing focus on value added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy filed stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.
If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing [email protected] ; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.
Website:
SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment