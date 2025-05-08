THE ULTIMATE K-BEAUTY LIFTING CREAM FOR MOTHER's DAY: DISCOVER THE POWER OF BIOHEAL BOH

- Amazon (U.S. Only): Enjoy up to 40% off from May 7 to May 13 (PST)

- Olive Young Global (international shipping): Enjoy up to 50% off from May 1 to May 15 (KST)

Developed with a focus on strengthening the skin barrier and enhancing elasticity through a potent blend of probiotics and peptides, the Probioderm collection offers visible results.

Featured Products:

BIOHEAL BOH Probioderm 3D Lifting Cream 1.7 fl oz

This rich cream absorbs quickly into dry skin, delivering intensive nourishment overnight while visibly firming the skin.

- Infused with 17 types of peptides to improve skin elasticity

- Designed for both face and neck use

- May experience noticeable lifting results within two weeks

- Loved by beauty fans for its firming, "purple-lifting" effect (no injections needed!)

- Available at: Amazon and Olive Young Global

BIOHEAL BOH Probioderm 3D Lifting Cream Mist 3.38 fl oz

An innovative mist that transforms from cream to spray for easy, on-the-go lifting care.

- Delivers long-lasting hydration and glow

- Perfect for hydration boosts anytime, anywhere

- Available at: Amazon and Olive Young Global

BIOHEAL BOH Probioderm 3D Lifting Full Face Tension Gel Mask

A hydrogel sheet mask designed to deliver an instant lifting effect, focusing on the jawline and forehead.

- PDRN helps revitalize the skin and improve the appearance of fine lines

- 20 types of peptides boost skin firmness and elasticity

- Available at: Amazon and Olive Young Global

BIOHEAL BOH Probioderm 3D Lifting Ampoule 1.01 fl oz

A lightweight yet powerful ampoule formulated for daily use on all skin types.

- Features 17 types of peptides for enhanced skin resilience and elasticity

- Comfortable wear throughout the day

- Available at: Amazon and Olive Young Global

This Mother's Day, experience the transformative power of K-beauty innovation with Olive Young's most beloved anti-aging skincare and share the gift of glow with those who deserve it most.

About CJ Olive Young

CJ Olive Young, established in 1999, is South Korea's leading beauty and health retailer. Our brand name, "Olive Young," embodies the philosophy of "All Live Young," reflecting our vision for everyone to live a healthy and beautiful life at all times. Through its flagship store, "Olive Young," it offers trendy and radiant K-beauty products to customers worldwide. With over 1,370 stores, more than 20 years of expertise, data-driven insights, and strong partnerships, Olive Young curates a distinguished selection of K-beauty and wellness products. As a subsidiary of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company, CJ Olive Young continues to lead the industry by delivering the value of healthy beauty to customers worldwide. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" oliveyoun .

