Michael Keeney Joins Greystone As Chief Underwriter For Agency Lending

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Michael Keeney has been hired for the role of Chief Underwriter, Agency Lending. Mr. Keeney brings 25 years of experience in credit underwriting, risk mitigation, and relationship building in commercial real estate to Greystone.

Mr. Keeney, based in Atlanta, GA, joins Greystone from Fannie Mae, where he was most recently Senior Director Southeast Credit Region. In his role at Fannie Mae, he led the team that provided credit oversight and approval of all Fannie Mae Conventional lending for the Southeast region of the United States. He served on numerous committees and working groups that developed and provided policy oversight in the administration of underwriting and process guidelines.

Prior to his 12-year tenure at Fannie Mae, Mr. Keeney was a Senior Commercial Mortgage Underwriter at Farm Bureau Life Insurance in Michigan for eight years, where he led high-quality standards of loan production across a variety of asset classes. Mr. Keeney has also served as a Relationship Manager at Standard Federal Bank earlier in his career, where he established his banking and credit foundation.

“We are delighted that Michael is joining Greystone as our Agency Chief Underwriter,” said Charlie Baxter, head of Agency Lending at Greystone.“Michael's deep expertise in real estate finance and proven track record of sound credit judgment will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strengthen our Agency lending portfolio. We look forward to the impact Michael will make in supporting our commitment to excellence in our ongoing collaboration with Fannie Mae.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

