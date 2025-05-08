Airboss Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Anita Antenucci
|13,800,719
|99.77%
|32,036
|0.23%
|David Camilleri
|13,798,973
|99.76%
|33,782
|0.24%
|Robert McLeish
|9,860,592
|71.28%
|3,972,163
|28.72%
|Jo-Anne O'Connor
|13,798,196
|99.75%
|34,559
|0.25%
|Stephen Ryan
|13,798,589
|99.75%
|34,166
|0.25%
|P. Grenville Schoch
|9,859,116
|71.27%
|3,973,639
|28.73%
|Alan J. Watson
|9,860,756
|71.29%
|3,971,999
|28.71%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors
|Total Votes
|Percentage of Votes Cast
|Votes For
|14,590,822
|99.79%
|Votes Withheld
|30,002
|0.21%
AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit for more information.
