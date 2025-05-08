Manpower Expands Educational Offerings With Nursing-Focused Degree, In Partnership With University Of Phoenix, Paving The Path To Career Advancement For Healthcare Professionals

MILWAUKEE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manpower ®, a global leader in contingent staffing and permanent resourcing, and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN ) family of brands, is proud to announce the expansion of its educational offerings, now including bachelor's degree programs in Nursing and Education through its MyPath Program . This initiative, in collaboration with the University of Phoenix, builds upon Manpower's existing Healthcare Management program and aims to provide accessible career advancement opportunities for healthcare professionals.

Through these full-tuition college programs, eligible Manpower associates can pursue education at no cost-supporting career growth, paving the path to better job opportunities, and unlocking the ability to seek higher earning potential. Meanwhile, Manpower's healthcare clients benefit from meeting the growing demand for qualified professionals and developing a more skilled and versatile workforce.

Nimo Shah, Director of MyPath for Manpower U.S., expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "This new Nursing Degree Program with the University of Phoenix comes at the perfect time as we look to recognize and celebrate National Nurses Week [May 6-12]. With the growing need for healthcare professionals, this initiative empowers our associates to advance their careers while strengthening the industry's talent pipeline."

The announcement of the new nursing education program follows Manpower's expansion into healthcare staffing after its recent acquisition of a franchise in Ann Arbor, Michigan-an office that has been successfully placing talent in healthcare roles for over 20 years. Additionally, Manpower absorbed its prestigious Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Health Care Staffing, a certification that has been maintained since 2013 and was officially transferred to the corporation last July.

Wendy Willford, VP-Specialization for Manpower U.S., also commented on the importance of this initiative. "Our partnership with the University of Phoenix extends beyond traditional healthcare management-it now opens the door to education in high-demand fields for Nursing and Health Administration. Manpower's eligible active talent now have the opportunity to further their education and advance their careers through cutting-edge learning and dedicated coaching."

Through this initiative, Manpower U.S. continues its commitment to workforce development, equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

