Gen Z Job Seekers Are Clicking Faster -- What It Means For Hiring In 2025

MIAMI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study from OysterLink reveals that Gen Z job seekers (ages 18–24) are moving through job applications faster than ever, emphasizing speed, simplicity, and mobile-first experiences in their search for work.

Between January and March, average engagement time per user dropped from 55.8 seconds to 51.4 seconds. Despite this shorter engagement, key interactions like clicks, saves, and completed applications remained strong and even grew. In fact, the overall application rate on OysterLink rose from 29.34% to 30.52%.

"Gen Z knows what they're looking for - and they won't spend time on confusing or slow application processes," said Milos Eric, Co-founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "To hire Gen Z talent, employers need to streamline the process: optimize for mobile, write clear job descriptions, and eliminate unnecessary steps."

As job-seeking behaviors continue to shift, companies that adapt to these mobile-first, fast-paced expectations will be better equipped to compete for Gen Z candidates - particularly in fast-moving industries like hospitality and restaurants.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform built for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It offers job listings, market insights, and expert interviews to help professionals grow their careers and employers find the right talent. With more than 400,000 monthly visitors and rising, OysterLink is shaping the future of hospitality hiring.

For media inquiries or to post a job, visit OysterLink or contact PR Representative Ana at [email protected] .

SOURCE OysterLink

