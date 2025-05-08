Glytec Software Wins Best Computerized Decision Support Solution In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Glytec's FDA-cleared Glucommander software, supported by over 100 patents and over 100 whitepapers, leverages real-time and historical data to personalize insulin dosing by learning each patient's insulin sensitivity and anticipating future needs, helping to improve patient outcomes, save money, and streamline workflows. This intelligent software provides safe, personalized treatment recommendations, adapting to changing patient conditions and continuously learning from a deep, unique pool of clinical data accumulated over years of hospitalizations.

"We directed this powerful software platform to impact the 30 to 50 percent of hospitalized patients that have diabetes or poorly managed blood glucose. By not only reducing human error but also streamlining workflows for healthcare providers, we're allowing them to focus on delivering care rather than managing complex insulin calculations," said Patrick Cua, CEO of Glytec. "Ultimately, we believe that Glytec's impact goes beyond software-it's about improving patient outcomes, enhancing clinician workflows, and ensuring better financial sustainability for healthcare organizations. Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for recognizing the importance of our work with this wonderful award."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including telehealth, clinical administration, patient engagement, electronic health records (EHR), virtual care, medical devices, medical data and privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"Glytec is pioneering the digital health landscape with its innovative software, impact on patients at scale, and enhancing overall quality and safety of care at hundreds of healthcare organizations. The prevalence of diabetes continues to rise, and with the institution of new CMS hypo- and hyperglycemia quality measures, hospitals are evaluating how software can help raise the standard of care and replace complex, manual paper protocols," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "By combining cutting-edge software, extensive clinical data, and seamless integration with hospital IT systems, Glytec is making a difference in the management of diabetes and other glycemic-related conditions, delivering results that matter. Congratulations to Glytec for winning 'Best Computerized Decision Support Solution!'"

