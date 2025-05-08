Goodwill NYNJ Celebrates Grand Opening Of Brick House, Newark's First Clubhouse For Adults With Mental Illness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following the globally recognized Clubhouse International model, Brick House offers adults 18 and older who are living with mental illness a welcoming, member-led space focused on recovery through community, connection, and purpose. Members engage in meaningful activities that promote wellness, build skills, and support employment readiness in a peer-supported environment.

"Clubhouse is a safe space and community where someone with mental illness is valued and needed," said Carline Dalton, Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health Services, Goodwill NYNJ. "At Goodwill, we're committed to supporting mental health and are thrilled to bring this type of space to the city of Newark."

The development of Brick House was made possible in part by funding from the Devils Youth Foundation and ARCHIMED's EURÊKA Foundation-organizations deeply committed to uplifting local communities. Their investment in Brick House reflects a shared belief in the power of inclusive spaces where individuals living with mental illness can build relationships, gain new skills, and thrive within a supportive environment.

"At the Devils Youth Foundation, we believe in the power of investing in programs that build stronger, healthier communities," said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. "Supporting the grand opening of Goodwill's 'Brick House' Clubhouse aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift youth and families across Newark. This Clubhouse will be a vital space for connection, healing, and opportunity, and we're proud to help bring it to life for those who need it most."

The EURÊKA Foundation, an extension of ARCHIMED, is guided by its commitment to the mental health community and belief in creating access to opportunity. The Foundation believes in the lasting positive impact of the Clubhouse model and supports the model in eight countries.

"We understand the importance of empowerment and that people living with mental illness have the same potential as everyone else," emphasized Virgine Faucheur, EURÊKA Foundation development director. "We are proud to help GOODWILL NYNJ in its mission for fragile persons to rejoin the workforce."

Denis Ribon, Chairman and Managing Partner for ARCHIMED, added: "A significant portion of our funds' carried interest has been and will continue to be committed to the EURÊKA Foundation. It's important that investment performance serves a greater purpose."

The May 12 open house will feature guided tours, opportunities to meet Clubhouse staff, and remarks from Goodwill leadership and program partners.

For more information on how to become a member or partner with Brick House, please contact Director, Fatizenebu Oyibo at (973) 481-2300 Ext.5120 or [email protected] .

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates retail stores across the region, fueled by donations of clothing and household items. These donations support Goodwill NYNJ's mission to provide workforce development services, job training, and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and individuals facing barriers to work.

For 110 years, Goodwill NYNJ has helped build better lives for thousands of individuals and families across the New York City metropolitan area. Its mission is to empower people with disabilities and other barriers to employment to achieve independence through the power of work.

Learn more at and find us on Facebook and Instagram @GoodwillNYNJ.

About Devils Youth Foundation

Devils Youth Foundation (DYF), a 501(c)(3) organization, enriches the lives of New Jersey's youth by creating life-changing opportunities and inspiring youth in our communities through the power of sports and entertainment. The Foundation has donated over $4 million in funds to help nonprofit partners address issues such as food insecurity by working to provide access to nutritious meals and education; growing the game through inclusive sports and fitness programming; creating safe spaces for improved physical and mental well-being and life skills; and enhancing art education by increasing student participation and access. For more information or to donate go to DevilsYouthFoundation or find us on Instagram at @devilsyouthfoundation

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Animal & Environmental Health, Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Diagnostics, Healthcare IT, Life Science Tools & Biologic Services, MedTech, and Pharma Services. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €8 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. To learn more about ARCHIMED, visit:

Contact: LaKara Person, [email protected] , (929) 627-0222

SOURCE Goodwill NYNJ