William D. Shapiro Law Inc. Opens Orange County Office

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of winning a $28 million settlement against Orange County Social Services, and the 2025 California Lawyer of the Year Award (CLAY), William D. Shapiro Law Inc. has opened an office in Santa Ana, Calif., to better serve the firm's Orange County clients.

"The CLAY Award is an inspiring accomplishment for our entire firm," said attorney Brian Shapiro. "However, our greater joy comes in knowing we helped a young child get the help she needs to live as long and full a life as she can. Her struggle, like so many of our clients, inspired us, motivated us. Being on the side of justice in case after case throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County is why we do what we do." In obtaining the large result in Hooker v. County of Orange et al, both Bill and Brian took countless depositions and handled mountains of discovery and litigation to get the justice their client deserved.

The firm now also located at 1020 N. Ross St. in Santa Ana, CA, William Shapiro said, "This Orange County addition has been a long time coming for our firm. While our initial office continues in the Inland Empire, we're now better equipped to help those living and working in Orange County with our new location."

The last few years have been banner years for the firm with multiple 7 and 8 figure verdicts and settlements as well as, 3 time Trial Lawyer of the Year (the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association) William Shapiro being further recognized by the Consumer Attorneys of California with the Marvin Lewis Award for excellence. Continuing the tradition, CAOIE Board member Brian Shapiro was named and awarded the 2025 Street Fighter Award from the Consumer Attorneys of the IE.

"Citing our results, we're honored to have so many people reaching out to us in Orange County and beyond, it was simply time to open up a location providing greater access to our clients making our desired personal meetings and contacts easier," Mr. Shapiro added.

About the firm

Having practiced since 1979, William Shapiro founded William D. Shapiro Law, Inc. in 1983. Handling cases in California and throughout the country, the main office is located in Southern California, just east of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire area, with offices in Orange County. Since its inception, the firm has limited its practice, specializing in handling, litigating, and trying serious personal injury and wrongful death claims arising from motor vehicle collisions, defectively designed or manufactured products, and dangerous conditions on public and private property causing grave injuries.

