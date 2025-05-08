Houston Biomanufacturing Accelerator Partners With Pilot Facility To Expand Lab And Production Capacity

HOUSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWell, a Houston-based nonprofit accelerator for industrial biomanufacturing founded by First Bight Ventures, has officially assumed operations of Texas BioTechnology's pilot plant in Richmond, TX. The facility includes 13,000L of fermentation capacity and offers CDMO services, advanced laboratory space, and bioprocessing capabilities. The facility will offer on-site education and workforce development, including hands-on lab training and potential instruction on relevant equipment and procedures for students and incumbent workers.

"As a Houston-based accelerator dedicated exclusively to early-stage biomanufacturing startups, partnering with this facility was a natural and highly strategic decision for us. The site is fully operational and offers a strong platform to support biomanufacturing companies, industry leaders, and research institutions, providing critical expertise and infrastructure across a broad range of biotechnology production processes," said Veronica Breckenridge, Founder of First Bight Ventures and BioWell. "Our involvement in this initiative comes at a pivotal moment. The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) recently published a comprehensive report emphasizing the urgent need for the United States to act decisively to maintain its leadership in biotechnology, particularly as China rapidly advances in this sector."

The U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing sector faces a scale-up bottleneck due to limited pilot- and demonstration-scale infrastructure, often forcing companies to go abroad and risk losing domestic R&D and intellectual property.

"Pilot facilities are critical for de-risking and scaling biotechnological processes-they play a vital role in bringing innovations to market. Right now, the U.S. lacks this kind of infrastructure. The BioWell Texas Biotechnology facility helps address that gap," said First Bight advisor Doug Cameron, PhD, who brings 50 years of experience in industrial biology, spanning research, commercialization, and investment.

With its 33,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility featuring molecular biology labs, advanced automation, fermentation equipment, and 16 dedicated benches for early-stage companies, the Texas Biotechnology facility is now the largest publicly available industrial biomanufacturing facility in the United States.

"Leveraging our innovative technologies and the deep industry knowledge in the region, BioWell's pilot facility will accelerate future development of industrial biomanufacturing, creating well-paying job opportunities and positioning Houston as a leader in this space," said President and CEO of Greater Houston Partnership Steven Kean.

For First Bight Ventures, the partnership strengthens the firm's capacity to support portfolio companies through scale-up, increasing their attractiveness to future investors and enhancing overall deal flow.

"Having BioWell in Houston will reset the 'true north' of American biomanufacturing as a partner to chemical manufacturing. It's a mischaracterization that biomanufacturing and fermentation disrupt chemical manufacturing. In most cases, they produce bio-based precursors that chemical manufacturers then convert and formulate," said SOSV Managing Director Po Bronson. "Co-locating biomanufacturing in Houston-the U.S. epicenter of chemical manufacturing-will help both industries grow together," he added.

Two Open Houses are scheduled and will feature tours of the fermentation and lab spaces, along with an overview of current bioindustrial projects by startups and corporate partners. Tours will be held Wednesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM or 2:00 PM. Space is limited; those interested may RSVP here: .

As a nonprofit organization, BioWell welcomes donations to support its mission of advancing the transition of the $6 trillion petrochemical industry toward sustainable, bio-based chemical solutions.

Guided tours of the facility are now available to the public; those interested are encouraged to contact Bo Zhao at [email protected] .

For more information, visit biowell.

SOURCE First Bight Ventures

