Celebrate National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day On May 16

Baltimore, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate an LGBT elder who made a difference in your life, and spread the word about the importance of LGBT older adults in your community on Friday, May 16-National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day.

"More than ever, we need to recognize the importance of our LGBT Elders and learn from their experience," said Sam McClure, director of the Center for LGBTQ Health Equity, which inaugurated the national day of recognition in Baltimore in 2016. "Despite their often differing opinions, Elders and youth have much to learn from each other in these difficult times. By spotlighting our LGBT Elders, we encourage these intergenerational dialogues as we honor and learn from our Elders' examples of resilience and strength."

