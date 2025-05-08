Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAB "Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas" Dividend Decision


2025-05-08 11:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas, UAB informs that the company's shareholder has decided to allocate EUR 34,059 for dividends. The remaining share of profit available for distribution EUR 6,777,798 will be allocated to the legal reserve.

This decision follows the Resolution No. 256 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania dated April 30, 2025“Regarding the Dividends Payable by UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas for Shares Owned by the State”, which authorized the Ministry of Finance to decide in 2025 to allocate 0.5 percent of the company's profit available for distribution for the 2024 financial year to dividends.

Enclosed:

Approved distribution of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB profit (loss) for the year 2024.


Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail: ...

Attachment

  • Priedas_VIK 2024 metų pelno (nuostolių) paskirstymas (EN)

MENAFN08052025004107003653ID1109524884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search