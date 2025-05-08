UAB "Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas" Dividend Decision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas, UAB informs that the company's shareholder has decided to allocate EUR 34,059 for dividends. The remaining share of profit available for distribution EUR 6,777,798 will be allocated to the legal reserve.

This decision follows the Resolution No. 256 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania dated April 30, 2025“Regarding the Dividends Payable by UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas for Shares Owned by the State”, which authorized the Ministry of Finance to decide in 2025 to allocate 0.5 percent of the company's profit available for distribution for the 2024 financial year to dividends.

