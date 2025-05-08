UAB "Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas" Dividend Decision
This decision follows the Resolution No. 256 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania dated April 30, 2025“Regarding the Dividends Payable by UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas for Shares Owned by the State”, which authorized the Ministry of Finance to decide in 2025 to allocate 0.5 percent of the company's profit available for distribution for the 2024 financial year to dividends.
Enclosed:
Approved distribution of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB profit (loss) for the year 2024.
Contact person:
Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail: ...
Attachment
-
Priedas_VIK 2024 metų pelno (nuostolių) paskirstymas (EN)
Legal Disclaimer:
