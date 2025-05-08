NEW LIVING EXPO FEATURES FOOD FOR THE SOUL AND THE TUMMY

Sonya Kindhart's award winning Spring Roll Salad is made with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, baked tofu, fresh mint and cilantro, topped with crushed peanuts and a sweet chili sauce.

Amma's Kitchen offers its Dosa, avory Indian crepe made with rice and lentils, grated batter after fermentation. Served with Sambar and Coconut chutney and perfect for a conference attendee on the go.

Bold mediterranean spices and flavors are corps for Orly Lanyadoo and her combination plates feature vegetables, herbs, tahini, hummus and spices.

Three top chefs specializing in Natural Food are featured this weekend

- Executive Producer Ken Kaufman

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Living Expo (NLE) is known nationally for its holistic, mindful content and has featured speakers over the years such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Joyce Brothers, Marianne Williamson and Wayne Dyer, but only insiders know that the event is also a thriving showcase of top chef talent from the natural foods community. The event runs May 9-11 at the Marin Center in San Rafael, CA ( ).

“Yes, we're low key about our natural foods pavilion,” says longtime producer Ken Kaufman,“but the fact is we're really a haven for foodies who prefer natural organic alternatives and cuisine from India, Thailand, Morocco and southeast Asia.”

Chefs participating include Sonya Kindhart, founder & operator of Sonya's Kind Kitchen ( ), Kannan Ramakrishnan of Amma's Kitchen / M. A. Center. ( ) and Orly Lanyadoo, Owner & Head Chef of Casablanca Mediterranean & Moroccan Food ( ).

“I was drawn to this event because the crowd is curious, open-minded and excited to try new things,” says Kindhart, who has been coming to the event since 2002 with her mother Lydia Kindhart's company Lydia's Kind Foods.“It's a dream setting for sharing bold vegetarian cuisine.” Kindhart launched Sonya's Kind Kitchen in 2024. Her mother, she notes proudly, was a pioneer in the vegetarian/vegan movement nationally and continues to inspire her creative food choices.

Amma's Kitchen is the culinary face of the non-profit organization MA Center ( ) and represents an accurate slice of Indian culture, food and spirituality, as well as enduring commitment to international humanitarian aid and relief work. Amma's has been with NLE for 18 years and is a must stop for the event's longtime attendees and is staffed almost completely by MA Center volunteers.

“We serve a wonderful Indian fusion menu that is inclusive to those who have gluten-free and vegan dietary needs,” says Ramakrishnan.“Indian food has become part of contemporary cuisine all over the world. In truth, what makes our food special is the love and devotion that our volunteers put into it. You can literally taste and feel the love, intention and energy in our meals.”

For those who love Moroccan cuisine and mediterranean spices in general, you'll want to visit Lanyadoo, who grew up in Israel cooking and eating foods from all over the region and wants to bring her colorful, spicey creations to the people of Northern California.

“I love cooking food that makes people feel good,” says Lanydoo.“We're all about real ingredients, lots of flavor and no shortcuts. NLE brings people who care about health, good energy and community, so it's a perfect match for what I do.”

Top dishes from these masters include from Kindhart the Spring Roll Salad, Mushroom Goat Cheese Spanakopita topped off by any of her homemade cakes or signature cashew soft serve ice cream. Ramakrishnan says Amma's savory Indian healthy crepes (better known as Dosa – he recommends the Ghee Masala Dosa as an entrée item) are not to be missed, along with the Bhel Puri (north Indian specialty made with puffed rice, raw vegatables mixed with mint and tamarind chutney), Samosa (potatoes, peas and carrots mixed with spices like cumin, coriander and turmeric and deep fried) washed down with the sweet South Indian beverage Mango Lassi (mango pulp, yogurt, sugar and cardamom).

Attendees visiting Casablanca and Lanyadoo for the first time should consider the Lamb Burger (“juicy, full of spices and grilled onions and homemade sauces to die for,” she says), or perhaps the Chicken Shawarma Plate with rice, hummus, salad and pita.

“People are craving food that's intentional,” says Kindhart,“meals that are not only clean and plant-forward but also luxurious and comforting. I see a lot of momentum around globally inspired vegetarian and organic cuisine. There's also a big push toward 'food as an experience', which aligns perfectly with what I offer.”

Lanyadoo agrees –“people are loving street-style bowls, exotic spices and dishes that are both satisfying and feel good to eat, which is my passion for cooking,” she says. Ramakrishnan also notes that there is a boom in interest in Southeast Asian cuisine, and international food in general.

NLE's signature event bookstore is booked solid with author signings all weekend. The event also features DIY panels, 120+ special exhibits, Yoga classes, QiGong demos, and the Outdoor Music Stage. For more information on tickets and all aspects of the event schedule, go to , or call 415-382-8300.

