107,000 People Dead. One In Four Teens Addicted. $6 Trillion Crisis. STAR Network And Caron Treatment Centers Lead Global Trauma Recovery Day On May 16Th - Register Now At Scars To Stars Day

From Wall Street to Main Street, from the White House to your house – STAR Network and Caron Treatment Centers are rewriting the story of trauma and recovery

MIAMI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With deaths by overdose exceeding 107,000 each year, one in four teens dealing with addiction, and a $6 trillion global mental health crisis looming, STAR NetworkTM – in partnership with Caron Treatment Centers – is launching a high-impact global intervention: Scars to STARs Day 2025.

In commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month, this virtual and free event unites survivors, experts, and changemakers in an unprecedented call to action for trauma recovery, addiction treatment, and mental health equity. This year's event represents a moment of reckoning, hope, and healing. Featuring leading experts, survivors, and advocates, Scars to STARs Day directly confronts the root causes of violence, addiction, toxic relationships, and mental health neglect.

The STAR Network's strategic alliance with Caron Treatment Centers is a powerful declaration – that the future of trauma recovery demands expertise, innovation, and collective action.

"For decades, Caron has been the gold standard in addiction treatment," said Doug Tieman, Board Chair of STAR Network and former CEO of Caron. "This partnership brings together our trauma-informed mission with Caron's world-class clinical legacy – and we are rewriting the story of recovery."

More than 107,000 Americans die from overdose each year.

25% (1 in 4) adolescents meet the clinical criteria for a substance use disorder.

Untreated mental health conditions will cost the world $6 trillion by 2030. Families are drowning financially, with annual costs of mental health crisis management exceeding $30,000 per person.

As budgets tighten and global crises deepen, STAR Network provides a lifeline. Whether working in war-torn regions or underserved local neighborhoods, STAR is closing the gap – providing trauma healing, education, and a fellowship-based model of hope.

STAR Network's Instagram platform has exploded to reach younger generations, with daily trauma healing tips viewed by over 5 million users. This digital movement champions all genders, creating space for male, female, and non-binary voices to heal, connect, and thrive.

"Healing isn't gendered. Fellowship is for everyone. Our online platforms have become sanctuaries for connection and transformation," said Dr. Jamie Huysman, STAR Network Founder.

This year's Scars to STARs Day will also unveil Equidelics , an equine-assisted therapy model created by Dr. George Rapier III and Dr. Giselle Faubel. It unites trauma science and the healing power of horses to support veterans, children, and survivors – a breakthrough initiative sure to engage the global equestrian community.

Scars to STARs Day is endorsed by NAATP, NAMI, SHRM, Promly, Psych Hub, and trauma-approved states nationwide. We welcome the participation of families, clinicians, treatment staff, and alumni from the mental health and addiction recovery communities.

"Our goal is to reduce teen suicide globally by 35% through amplifying these super preventive and proactive resources, making them more accessible and available to young people exactly as needed. Scars to STARs Day is a no brainer to partner with on May 16th," said Jennifer Libby, CEO of Promly.

"The most important thing we can do is to break the silence around mental illness and addiction, and replace that silence with hope," says The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy. Marjorie Morrison, LMFT, LPCC, Executive in Residence for Mental Health for SHRM commented "Mental Health can be defined in so many ways. One of the things I love is the aspect of gratitude for mental health. It's such a multiplier when it comes to assisting people throughout their Day."

Scars to STARs Day featured speakers include Hon. Patrick J. Kennedy, Richard Grannon, Marjorie Morrison (Psych Hub, SHRM), Jennifer Libby (Promly), George M. Rapier, III, MD (WellMed Medical Management), Giselle Faubel, PsyD (Equidelics), Dr. Jamie Huysman, and Doug Tieman.

From Wall Street to Main Street, from the White House to your house – STAR Network and Caron Treatment Centers are rewriting the story of trauma and recovery. The world has been long awaiting for STAR Network – be a part of it.

During this Mental Health Awareness Month, let's do more than raise awareness – let's raise each other. Every scar holds a story, and every story deserves a new beginning.

