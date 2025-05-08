NUTRITION 2025 Showcases Latest Research On The Food We Eat And Its Impact On Our Health

Catch the latest in nutrition science and news with a complimentary press pass

BETHESDA, Md., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss your chance to be among the first to hear breaking news in food and nutrition science at NUTRITION 2025 . The annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition will be held in Orlando May 31-June 3.

To apply for a press pass to attend NUTRITION 2025, check our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form .

Can't join us in person? Register for a virtual press pass . Qualifying reporters will receive access to press materials and 11 curated scientific sessions . These sessions will be available live and on demand, so you can watch at your own pace and stay connected to the science that's moving the field forward.

Premeeting Virtual Event

Press pass holders are invited to attend a virtual fireside chat featuring the new director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at 4-4:45 p.m. EDT Monday, May 12. Register for a press pass by 12 p.m. EDT, May 12, to attend this exciting premeeting event. If you're already approved for a NUTRITION 2025 virtual or in-person press pass, keep an eye out for details from ASN on how to join the virtual session.

During the fireside chat, ASN President Sarah L. Booth, PhD, will speak with NIH Director Jayanta "Jay" Bhattacharya, MD, PhD. In his first address to a nutrition-focused audience, Bhattacharya will share his thoughts on the importance of nutrition research in improving public health and advancing scientific knowledge, and his vision for the future of NIH and its initiatives related to nutrition and health. Bhattacharya took the helm as the 18th director of the NIH, the nation's medical research agency, on April 1, 2025.

Featured Meeting Symposia

NUTRITION 2025 will feature a variety of stimulating discussions, exciting research announcements and updates from groups shaping the nutrition and health policies that affect us all. This year's symposia include:

Chronic pain and nutrition - Chronic pain affects more Americans than heart disease, diabetes and cancer combined. Recent research shows that diet quality may play a role in the development and potential treatment of chronic pain conditions. This session will highlight the latest nutrition interventions for chronic pain and explore potential mechanisms through which nutrients may influence pain. (New Frontiers: Nutrition and Chronic Pain, 4-5 p.m. EDT, Sunday, June 1, more information )

Ultra-processed foods - This session provides a forum for one of today's most lively discussions in nutrition science with a review of the science on ultra-processed foods, highly anticipated findings from the RESTRUCTURE trial on how eating speed and food texture influence energy intake, and new funding initiatives to support studies on ultra-processed foods and health. (Ultra-Processed Foods Research: Past, Present and Future, 2-3:30 p.m. EDT, Monday, June 2, more information )

Obesity medicines - Obesity medicines are transforming the landscape of weight management. This session will explore the latest insights from neuroscience, clinical practice and consumer research to understand how these medications influence biology and behavior. A panel discussion will also look at the future of obesity treatment and its broader public health implications. (New Insights Into the Far-Reaching Effects of Obesity Medicines, 10-11:30 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, June 3, more information )

Adolescent health - Adolescence is a key period for physical, mental and reproductive development, but it's also a time when young people are especially influenced by societal, cultural and environmental factors. Factors related to nutrition in adolescence can affect a person's long-term health and even the health of their future children. This session will examine ways to ensure optimal adolescent nutrition. (Adolescent Nutrition in Preparation for Reproductive Years, 8-9:30 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, June 3, more information )

Food as medicine - Despite growing interest in culinary medicine -- which focuses on using food to prevent and treat illness -- its effects on patient health remain unclear. This session will explore the latest culinary medicine research along with paths to move from theory to practice in order to maximize its potential in improving public health. (Cooking Up Data: Strengthening the Evidence for Culinary Medicine in the Community Setting, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sunday, June 1, more information )

Diet, sleep and heart health - New research shows that the complex interactions between diet and sleep are crucial for cardiovascular health. During this session, speakers will present cutting-edge findings in this emerging research area and discuss ways to integrate sleep data into nutrition studies for a holistic approach to cardiovascular health. (From Cohorts to Interventions: Unveiling the Interplay Between Diet and Sleep on Cardiovascular and Cardiometabolic Health, 10-11:30 a.m. EDT, Sunday, June 1, more information )

Gut health - The term "gut health" has become a catchall marketing phrase for numerous health-promoting outcomes. Although we know that gut function is integral to health, many questions remain: Is gut health different from digestive or gastrointestinal health? What is the overall importance of gut health? How should it be measured? In this session, experts will present the latest research into what constitutes a healthy gut and how that is measured. (What is 'Gut Health'? From Research Concepts to Implementation, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday, June 2, more information )

