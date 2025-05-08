NEXTG ARTECH EXHIBITION TO OPEN IN NYC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Conceptualized by, Founder of Artech and NextG Art Group, ARTECH presents an immersive journey where the timeless power of art meets the tools of tomorrow. Centered on themes of sustainability, peace, and human civilization, the exhibition is designed to evoke, inspire, and expand the cultural conversation around how creativity and technology are shaping our world.

Founder of Artech and NextG Art Group, Edward Q. Zeng said, "At this decisive hour, we proclaim the birth of a new movement: a living platform where creators, dreamers, and builders unite - not merely to innovate, but to inspire a civilization founded on imagination, compassion, and shared destiny."

The exhibition is presented by the NextG Artech Foundation , a new organization envisioned and founded by Edward Zeng, committed to creating new pathways where art and technology meet- supporting artists, thinkers, and engineers through awards, grants, and commissions. It champions practices that transcend conventional boundaries and positions art as an active agent in shaping our future.

Curated by Yanhan Peng , Artists Miao Jing and novelist Aidos Amantai will inaugurate the year-long "ARTECHISM - The Future of Art & Technology in Human Civilization" exhibition series. Blending sculpture, text, sound, video, and print, their work explores the liminal spaces between digital and physical, past and future, fiction and reality, offering a layered meditation on human thought and transformation. A living, evolving exhibition, ARTECH will feature new monthly installations, sparking an ongoing dialogue about the timeless power of art and the emerging tools of tomorrow.

An invite-only preview event took place on May 7, convening a once-in-a-generation cultural summit - a high-impact fusion of art, technology, finance, and human potential. The evening featured an immersive live performance created by Brooklyn-based director Katherine Wilkinson and writer Elizagrace Madrone , transforming the exhibition into an archaeological site of the future and inviting guests on a poetic, participatory journey through movement and storytelling.

Edward Q. Zeng is a visionary entrepreneur, venture investor, and futurist, known for his leadership across emerging technologies such as Greentech, Fintech, Artech, AI, Blockchain, and Metaverse. Founder of NextG Tech Limited and China Bridge Capital, he oversees billions in assets and has been named a "Global Leader of Tomorrow" by the World Economic Forum. Zeng is also a film producer (Following Harry, Tribeca Film Festival 2024) and an advocate for the transformative power of art and technology.

NextG ARTECH Exhibition

Opening to the public: May 9, 2025

Location: 445 Park Avenue, New York, NY

Admission: Free

Website: Artech

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Artech and NextG Art Group