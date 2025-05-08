Lifespeak Marks Women's Health Month With Expanded Perimenopause & Menopause Resources - Plus New Employer Guide To Support Women's Health In The Workplace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When we talk about women's health, we're also talking about leadership, equity, and retention. You can't build a truly inclusive culture if people feel they have to hide what they're going through. Our new resources help organizations take that next step – turning awareness into action, and giving organizations a practical way to meet women where they are – while building stronger, more inclusive workplaces," said Amanda Martell, director of HR at LifeSpeak.

The new resources build on LifeSpeak Inc.'s extensive library of women's health content, deepening support for perimenopause, menopause, mental health, and physical resilience. Here's what's new:



New video-based fitness series designed to help women stay strong, energized, and mobile through perimenopause and post menopause. The "Women's Health & Fitness Series" takes a comprehensive approach to fitness with workouts that help women manage symptoms of menopause, like fatigue, brain fog, and anxiety, while encouraging activities – such as stretching, upper and lower body exercises, treadmill hikes, and high-intensity interval training – that preserve muscles, foster mobility and strength, and reduce stress and anxiety. New workplace wellbeing guide, "Women At Work: Supporting Women's Hormonal Health to Build Better Workplaces , " outlines six practical steps employers and health plans can take to better support women across life stages – like perimenopause, menopause, family planning, and caregiving. Featuring expert insights and business-aligned data, the guide offers six actionable steps organizations can take to improve health outcomes, reduce attrition, and foster inclusive, high-performing cultures. It also features real-world examples, expert insights, and data that highlight both the risks of inaction and the long-term ROI of proactive support. For actionable steps and expert insights, download LifeSpeak's new Women's Health guide here.

"We've seen consistent engagement with our existing women's health content, and client feedback has made it clear that there's a strong demand for even more targeted support in this area. These new resources – created in collaboration with our diverse network of leading subject-matter experts – are a direct response to those insights," said Anna Mittag, chief product officer, LifeSpeak Inc. "By expanding our offerings in women's hormonal health, fitness, and mental wellbeing – and layering in AI-powered personalization through LifeSpeak Holistic Wellness – we're continuing to deliver on our commitment to meet members where they are, with content that's relevant, personalized, and impactful."

LifeSpeak Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of wellbeing solutions – featuring thousands of resources from more than 550 leading wellbeing experts and coaches, doctors, psychotherapists, fitness experts, nutritionists, dieticians, and substance use specialists. LifeSpeak Inc. solutions include LifeSpeak Holistic Wellness , Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving , and ALAViDA Substance Use . The breadth of these solutions appeals to employees and families across a broad range of needs, ages, interests, and ability levels.

Women's health continues to be an essential part of workplace culture, and LifeSpeak continues to lead the charge in offering targeted, evidence-based resources that empower both individuals and organizations. By expanding offerings to include specialized menopause support, fitness solutions, and comprehensive wellbeing tools, LifeSpeak Inc. helps employers foster inclusive, healthier work environments. This is not just a business priority; it's a commitment to improving the lives of millions of women in the workforce and ensuring their health and success at every stage of life.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and organizations worldwide. Our innovative suite of digital solutions delivers best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, supporting individuals at every stage of their wellbeing journey. Through our comprehensive portfolio – featuring LifeSpeak Holistic Wellness, ALAViDA Substance Use, and Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving – we enrich the lives of over 14 million individuals and their families across every pillar of wellbeing. With 24/7 access to our constantly expanding library of expert-led resources, we make it simple for members to find trusted support whenever and wherever they need it. For organizations, LifeSpeak drives stronger engagement and healthier, higher-performing teams. For health plans, we enable members to take a proactive approach to their wellbeing, improving population health while reducing high-cost claims through preventative care. Built on two decades of excellence, LifeSpeak Inc. continues to lead the wellbeing revolution worldwide, transforming how people access and experience wellbeing support – anytime, anywhere. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn.

